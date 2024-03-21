An Exodus Starts With a Single Step

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Experienced voice free to tell the truth

A writer with twenty years experience in the mainstream media and a keen awareness that those dying entities have relinquished any claim they once had to be the bearers of truth. They have left the space vacated for those with an independent mind and soul. We write about the gap between the real Britain and the fantasy.

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We have another publication called Maeva’s Island where we publish fiction.