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Bitter Down The Crossing
Five generations, two proud football clubs and the men who sold the lot
22 hrs ago
•
Hunt&GatherTV
7
7
2
King Con: The Trick at The Top
How to Make Britain Make Sense in Half an Hour
Oct 11
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Hunt&GatherTV
55
13
18
A Pict, An Angle and a Saxon Walk Into a Bar
Everyone has a claim. It’s the man with the pen and money who gets to choose.
Oct 7
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Hunt&GatherTV
12
5
5
Don’t Mention the War - Or Why Sitting in a Burning House Telling War Stories is None Too Smart
Tucker Carlson gave Jacob Rees-Mogg an hour to talk about Britain. All anyone heard was WWII and Hitler. Our governing class gulls citizens with a…
Oct 5
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Hunt&GatherTV
18
14
6
The Sometimes Scottish Turnips
Being a Brief and True Account of Basil, Bertie and Kofi
Oct 3
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Hunt&GatherTV
2
The Fake Aristocrats Who Fucked Up Britain
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Boris Johnson, and the costume that used to come with a bill.
Oct 3
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Hunt&GatherTV
612
122
128
September 2026
PAPERCLIP ISLAND
(Being a True and Cautionary Account of the Island of Manumakastu, its People, and the Peculiar Demise of Mr Bendwire) a story by Callum Watkinson
Sep 27
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Hunt&GatherTV
7
Police’s Own Solicitor Leaked My Report to Wealthy Abusive Ex, Victim Claims
Weightmans LLP is accused of accessing personal details about domestic abuse investigation through its police contacts and handing the information to…
Sep 18
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Hunt&GatherTV
3
2
August 2026
Former GB Sevens Star’s dad “stole half million from sick pensioner”
"Text book confidence trick" sees OAP robbed of £500K
Aug 9
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Hunt&GatherTV
June 2026
Between A Fox And A Binface
The night British politics stopped pretending that it's working for you
Jun 23
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Hunt&GatherTV
7
2
1
A False Witness Shall Not Be Unpunished
The King’s Solicitors, a Bogus Claim, and a Family of Judges
Jun 12
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Hunt&GatherTV
2
1
14:43
Makerfield Returning Officer questioned, makes bizarre claim: "not a public authority"
We asked for details on ballot collecting plans. The answer shocked us.
Jun 8
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Hunt&GatherTV
1
4:08
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