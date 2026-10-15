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Bitter Down The Crossing
Five generations, two proud football clubs and the men who sold the lot
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King Con: The Trick at The Top
How to Make Britain Make Sense in Half an Hour
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A Pict, An Angle and a Saxon Walk Into a Bar
Everyone has a claim. It’s the man with the pen and money who gets to choose.
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Don’t Mention the War - Or Why Sitting in a Burning House Telling War Stories is None Too Smart
Tucker Carlson gave Jacob Rees-Mogg an hour to talk about Britain. All anyone heard was WWII and Hitler. Our governing class gulls citizens with a…
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The Sometimes Scottish Turnips
Being a Brief and True Account of Basil, Bertie and Kofi
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The Fake Aristocrats Who Fucked Up Britain
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Boris Johnson, and the costume that used to come with a bill.
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September 2026

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