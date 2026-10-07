In the year 878 a Pict, an Angle and a Saxon walked into a tavern somewhere near Cambridge. A Celt was in the corner, grumbling about how he had been the tavern’s first customer and now got no respect from the bar staff. The gathered company listened kindly, and shifted his seat gradually further out of the way. A Jute in the other corner spoke mainly to himself.

A monk sat at the largest table with an abacus and a ledger. He was one of King Alfred’s most trusted henchmen, though you’d not know it to look at him. He also had a direct pigeon line - express - to the Pope in Rome.

Alfred in the Neatherd’s Cottage, 878., James Doyle 1864. Hiding in the marshes, the King famously let the cakes burn while he was working out who everyone was.

Alfred himself was out in the Somerset marshes, hiding from the Danes. They had taken every kingdom on the island except his and they had vowed to take that too.

Our problem is BRANDING, the wise monk told the company. Nobody knows who we are.

The men looked at each other. They all knew exactly who they were. The monk pressed on: TOGETHER, Alfred means, he said. Who are we when we are together against the Danes? We need a name. We need a BRAND.

It was the monk’s round. He was terribly sorry, he said, but he had left his purse in his other habit. The Saxon got them in. The monk listened, and made a note.

Then the Celt got to his feet: as I have said many times before, we were here first, he said. Clearly the brand name should be Celtland, and the people Celtish.

The Saxon laughed and said everyone had heard the rumours about the Celt’s great-great-great-great (he went on for nineteen ‘greats’) grandmother and the Roman Centurion. You’re not even a pure Celt, he said. The Celt returned to the corner and glowered mysteriously.

The Saxon went on, warming to his theme: maybe we should call it Romanland and the people Romanish? They built everything useful here. Including quite a lot of the family history. Via the back door, if you know what I mean - LOL, he said, jibing again at the Celt, who glowered tragically and mysteriously in the manner of a great lost civilisation, and said nothing.

It was the monk’s round. He was almost sure he had got the last one, he said. Nobody could quite remember, but the monk had made a note so he was probably right. The Celt got them in, grumbling. The monk listened, and made another note. Perhaps it should be Pictland, and Pictish, he said, for he was aware the Pict had not had a chance to speak.

The Pict didn’t normally say much, but spoke now. Are you having a laugh mate? The Romans called us that, because of our tattoos. It’s not even a thing. When asked what the Picts had called themselves the man said: nobody knows. Who cares? He was only here because the beer was good.

Suddenly there was a thunderous banging on the door. It was a Dane. He roared through the keyhole: we are going to take over this whole island, so you may as well call it New Daneland, and the people Danish, and be done with it! The Jute made a case for Jutland, which nobody could remember later.

It was the monk’s round. He was terribly sorry, he said, but he had taken a vow of poverty. The Angle got them in. The monk listened, and made a note.

Having heard them all, the monk made a great show of thinking carefully. He frowned at his ledger. He clicked his abacus back and forth. He looked at the ceiling, as if consulting someone up there, which in a sense he was. But on his abacus was a post-it note where the plan had already been written down.

Three hundred years earlier, a Roman monk called Gregory had walked through the slave market in Rome and seen some fair-haired boys for sale, taken from this very same fair island. He asked what they were. They are Angles, he was told by the slavers. The monk Gregory, who was impressed with the beauty of the boys, said: not Angles, but angels! He was fond of a Latin pun, was Gregory.

Much later, when Gregory became Pope and controlled teh known world he sent monks to the island to convert its people, and ‘cleanse’ them of their deeply held indigenous spiritual beliefs, by building stone churches near their sacred Yew trees and holding invented ‘Christian’ festivals near to the dates of theirs. In every letter to and from Rome, and in every book the monks wrote about the island, they called everyone on it ‘Angles’, whatever they actually were. Then another monk called Bede wrote the history of the island’s people and called it ‘the history of the English.’ Bede wanted a good review from the Pope.

Alfred, who had been to Rome as a boy and knew which way the ink was running, said everyone should read the book. In the book the people of this island were called Angles - regardless of who they actually were - so Angle-land it would be. The main reason is that a monk in a market took a fancy to some fair blond boys and made a pun.

The monk told the men his decision. England, for short, he said.

The Saxon looked cross. The Jute tutted loudly. The Angle beamed, angelically. The Celt harrumphed from his stool in the corner. You’re all fucking filthy Saxons as far as I’m concerned, he said.

Had they all taken DNA tests they might have found that none of them was any more Angle-ish than he was Celtic, Jute, Saxon or Roman, with a dash of anyone else who had chosen to run through their female ancestors on their way past.

While you are arguing about national identity, a man with a ledger and an abacus is dodging his round.