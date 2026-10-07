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Stephen Walker's avatar
Stephen Walker
Oct 7

And the moral of the story is that Danes are just rebranded Vikings, just like Burnham is a rebranded Mancunian fcuking sewer rat.

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
6d

Funny and amusing article.

The points in this tale, as far as I'm concerned, is that the victor writes the histories, and gets to interpret them.

Another pertinent point, is that each of these people have their own distinct ethnicities, heritages, cultures, languages, beliefs, traditions and taboos. Which while there are some passing similarities, they are nonetheless recognisably distinct from the each other. Similar is not the same, and needs to be recognised and understood.

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