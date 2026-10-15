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MR G E REILLY's avatar
MR G E REILLY
20h

Would like to buy you scoffee or 2 ,but not a sub scription...are uou one of the LEDGER MEN .? Went to offer s coffee but you only wanted subs so you have missrd out I do not like to get something for nothing but a sub is beyond me.There is so many good articles out there thst i coildnt possibly sub them sll ,but if it is worthy of a coffee or a pint i can stretch to hat PLRSSE RECONSIDER YOUR REWARD STRATEGY

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Philippa Rees's avatar
Philippa Rees
18h

Lanyards and Ledgers: It is the obedient lanyarders who keep the ledgers topping up the figures and scribbling. It has happened in medicine too: all those shiny coins for jabbing arms. It has happened in education, with more time spent in DEI, safeguarding, and prevention of terrorism than on teaching how to think or how to do. Lanyards are easy to remove, and there is a chance to do so this week in Nottingham and leave a certain ground empty. How about it?

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