a story by Callum Watkinson

In 1877 two men sat in The Crossing, a pub in Clayton in Lancashire. Albert was a builder of railway carriages at the new works in Newton Heath, and was a sturdy sort of man - in both mind and body - with tall stiff collars and an impressive moustache.

Wilf was a builder of railway engines in Gorton. He was nineteen and spent his spare time running about the streets of Manchester, brawling with other gangs of youths, drinking and fighting all the while. The people of Manchester called these gangs of young men ‘scuttlers’ and drew the curtains when they came round the corner.

Newton Heath FC, 1892-93 (Wikimedia)

Albert was married to Wilf’s older sister Maggie, and Maggie was worried. Albert had offered to try to talk some sense into Wilf, who rolled his eyes and said ‘whatever, grandad.’ Albert was only twenty-five, but he was a sturdy sort of man.

The next year some of the men at Albert’s work created a team of association football players, to give them something to do on Saturday afternoons. It also ‘got them out of the house’, which their wives did not mind. The houses were small, and full of children. Albert joined the team.

In Gorton, the vicar’s daughter at St Mark’s was also worried about the scuttlers. Alongside two church wardens, Will and Tom, she started another team. She hoped association football would give the young men of Manchester something better to do than fight. Wilf joined the team. Anna the vicar’s daughter turned out to be right. Association football was the making of Wilf. He married Albert’s younger sister Nellie, and settled down.

In November 1881 the two teams played each other for the first time. Newton Heath won three nil. Albert mentioned this at Christmas. He mentioned it every Christmas after that.

Association football grew. Thousands would come to watch the games, always bringing shiny coins. You must understand that the people of the island where this story unfolded were good people, and they did not ask for much. They lived, for the most part, in small houses with two rooms downstairs and two rooms upstairs, and there were often many children. They were tough, and willing to put a shift in, the people on this island: not just in carriage works and engine yards but at steelworks, and in mills, and down mines, and in shipyards and in many many places besides. It was their hands and toil and time that made the men on this island who are called ‘great’ by history into rich men, and so into the type of men who are written about in history books. The people who worked for them did not ask for much, and nobody wrote their names in history books, but they adored association football and looked forward to it on Saturday, and it was good.

But it could not last. For when a crowd turns up with shiny coins, a man with a ledger is never far behind.

The association of nice gentlemen in top hats who made the rules for the game had a problem. These men were soft of hand, and had been at school with the men who owned the railways and steelworks and mines and mills and shipyards in which the men of the association football teams toiled.

Their association had many rules. One of the rules was that no man could be paid a wage to play association football. This caused many arguments at The Crossing, and at every pub where men who played association football went to drink.

Albert said that this rule was good. He said: sport should be played for its own sake. A man who takes a wage to win will take a wage to lose. Worst of all, he said: the teams would no longer be local. Paid football would bring players from all over, who cared nothing for the town. The gentlemen of the association agreed with Albert.

Wilf said that this rule was bad. His friend Stan had broken an ankle in a match, he said, which meant three months off the factory line without a penny. Players needed pay. Besides, he laughed - he knew three lads in Preston who’d come down from Scotland and been given fake jobs in the mills there so they could play for North End. Clubs were paying them anyway, he said - everyone knew it. Best have it out in the open. The men with the ledgers of the northern clubs agreed with Wilf.

In the end the ledger-men from the northern clubs and their crowds with shiny coins won the point, and the rule was changed. Wilf was happy that day, and he bought an extra round. He planned to play football full time for Gorton - as his team by then was known - and leave engine building behind for good. Albert frowned, and sipped his bitter. Money will ruin association football, he said. You mark my words.

Years passed. Association football grew, and it was good, and the thousands multiplied, and came each Saturday with their shiny coins. And the wages of the players grew. And the gentlemen of the association saw that clubs with lots of money could outbid clubs with little, bag all the finest players, and so win every time. This, they said, was not a very English way of doing things. This, they said, was not Playing Fair, a practice they revered - or, at least, pretended to revere - on this island at this time. So they made another rule: that no man could receive a wage above four pounds a week for playing association football.

Four pounds! Albert exploded in The Crossing, when he heard the news. It was the summer of 1901, six months after the old Queen on this island had died. I am a foreman at the carriage works, and I make but half that in a week! Four pounds, for kicking a bag of air around a field? He was a man of 49 now, even sturdier than before. He refereed league games on Saturdays, for a few shillings and his fare.

Wilf had not been given a job by Gorton, known by now to all men as Manchester City. As the first team filled up with professionals he found he spent more time on the bench than on the pitch, and he gave it up. Now he coached a youth team at St Mark’s, the church where Anna the vicar’s daughter had brought him to association football all those years before. He still took his boys to Hyde Road every week, and away games when he could.

Wilf muttered darkly that bosses capping players’ wages was just more of the same, and should not stand. Besides, a Newton Heath man had no right to lecture City fans on anything, Wilf said - least of all the management of funds! There were rumours the club could not pay its debts and may even have to fold. Rumour had it a local brewer was about to bail them out.

Albert frowned, and sipped his bitter. The next year the brewer bought Newton Heath, and the club became known to all men as Manchester United.

So the man with the ledger wanted wages, and he got them. But when men with ledgers wanted the wages to be uncapped, they were told by the men of the association that was a thing they could not have. Men with ledgers do not like being told they cannot have things. If the men from the association would not stop droning on about fair play, they thought, they knew what to do. They bought a second ledger.

Time passed. The crowds multiplied. The shiny coins flowed in to Manchester City and Manchester United but there were often now two ledgers: in the ledger that they showed to the men of the association they wrote what they claimed to pay the players (£4 a week) and in the other they wrote what they really paid the players (often, a great deal more). Eventually the ledger men at City were caught, as men with two ledgers will get caught, now and then.

Caught how? Albert asked Wilf down The Crossing, in the summer of 1906. Wilf told him: it was Billy Meredith. He tried to fix a game and was suspended from playing by the men of the association. When City stopped his wages - because he was not playing - he went to the men of the association and told them of the second ledgers.

Albert said: remember what I told you in this very bar - 1885, I believe it was - that a man who could be paid to win could be paid to lose as well. Wilf was silent. He did remember.

Because the double ledgers and the extra pay were not ‘Playing Fair’, (and so not really English) the men of the association banned seventeen City stars from playing until the New Year. What was worse for City: they said they could never play for them again. Before the ban was even up, United signed the best of them - and promptly won the league.

As Reds celebrated in pubs across Manchester, Blues seethed with righteous anger. Wilf was down The Crossing with them, and nursed his pint in silence. Stitch up, he thought. United won the league with stolen players, Meredith is nothing but a crook.

Albert was a serious man. A sturdy man, and a referee of association football. As the other United fans capered and cheered and drank around him, his thoughts returned to 1885. United had the league. It was the victory he’d dreamed of, but every City fan said ‘fix’. And the bitter at The Crossing tasted different in his mouth.

Money has ruined association football, he was thinking.

It was spring, 1908.

*

Albert died just after Christmas 1930, still talking of that first derby and three-nil. Wilf clung on to see City win the league in ’37, then popped his clogs without much fuss.

*

Association football grew. It was exciting to watch, and ledger-men everywhere realised the passion for football felt by the men who toiled in the factories and foundries was a special thing, and something they could buy and sell. They printed stickers with the players’ faces on for schoolboys to collect, and heavy books to stick them in. They made replicas of the jerseys the players wore to sell to fans. They created a game where men could bet on the results of the Saturday games for a few pennies in exchange for the promise of riches unforeseen - which they almost never won.

Then a man built a magic viewing device so the people could watch the games from their own houses without travelling to the ground. They called it television. Companies grew, whose job it was to capture the minds of the good people of this island using the programmes on this magic viewing device, then sell their minds in chunks for profit to other companies, who had things to sell. They called this ‘advertising’. It is a mind-capturing and re-selling racket.

The ledger men at these mind-capturing companies found that when they put a football match on television, lots of people watched it right the way through to the end. Football seemed to make the mind-capturing more efficient. This was due to the passion and emotion of the English people, and their love of association football which this story is about. An audience for a football match, the advertising men told each other with glee (and with hands rubbed together briskly) was almost a ‘sure thing’ - and men with ledgers in advertising love a sure thing. (The Queen on this island had her own personal mind-capturing company which got involved as well, as we shall see.)

For allowing the cameras in the grounds the mind-capturing companies paid money to the league, which was shared out between the clubs. Each took an equal share.

The ledger men at the clubs felt happy and felt anxious, both together. They were happy to be paid, when the mind-capturing companies put their cameras in the grounds. But they were anxious because they knew that if association football fans could watch the games at home, they may no longer bring their shiny coins to the ground. If they stopped that, what then? Will we play ball in empty grounds? We must not put televisions over turnstiles, someone said. No-one later could remember who.

The men of the association agreed. They were worried too, and so they made a rule, as they always did: the rule said that no live football could be shown on television on the island between three and five o’clock on a Saturday afternoon.

Because of this rule the men and women of Manchester who loved association football still carried their shiny coins to the ground to watch the games at 3pm. It was the same in all the other great industrial cities on the island. Other people - who did not love association football as much, but thought it was alright and that the jerseys looked quite cool - could join in from home, and watch the best bits later. Turnstile and television worked together, and it was good.

Then, in 1990, a ledger man called Dyke, from a network of mind-capturing companies called ITV, had a very big idea. Dyke was in charge of the sport coverage ofor the network. He called men from five big clubs together for a secret banquet. A ledger-man called Martin went to speak for United. At that table at that time, of City there was no sign.

Dyke: took a functioning cooperative of football clubs and thought he had a better idea. Now the football in those cities does not really provide the spiritual nourishment to people that it used to. It just makes money. Picture from the FA.

You men are the biggest clubs in the four leagues, ledger-man Dyke told the big men from the big clubs, who felt important. Your fans are greatest in number. They buy the greatest number of jerseys, and tickets, and other merch. Yet you must share your TV revenues with the likes of Rochdale and Halifax Town.

You see, at this time the league functioned as a cooperative, where English Fair Play was the thing. The TV money was not given to each club - it was given to the whole, and shared out equally to each. This was a good rule, the nice gentlemen of the association said. It meant everyone benefitted from the TV money, and bigger clubs could not leverage their popularity to dominate the league.

But now here was Dyke, whispering into the ears of the ledger-men. Alongside Martin from United, David, Philip, Noel, and Irving were their names. You men could have your own league, Dyke whispered softly like the serpent, and share your riches just between yourselves. And the ledger-men from the big clubs, who were ledger-men first, and football fans second (if they were football fans at all) forgot about the little clubs. They forgot about the cooperative. They forgot about Fair Play, and they all shook hands. They would call it the Premier League, they said. Up in Philips Park Cemetery in Clayton, Albert turned over in his grave.

Once the decision was made to launch the Premier League, the mind-capturing companies went to war for the rights to show the games. It was a long campaign. Dyke had many with him, and raised £200m, or thereabouts. But it was another ledger-man called Rupert who went on to win the day. He did a deal with the Queen’s own mind-capturing company (which captures minds for different reasons, and whose story will be told elsewhere.)

In the end Rupert pulled together £304 million, and there was one thing more, he said: everyone would need to put a dish on the roof or the side of their house to watch the games. The people of the island looked at each other: they had only ever used dishes for eating off, up til now.

But still, the men of the association said: you cannot have Saturday afternoon. Fine, Rupert said, huffily, and took the rest of the week instead. Sunday afternoons and Monday nights to start with, but more and more fixtures as time went by.

Albert’s great grandson Danny (United) and Wilf’s great-granddaughter Susan (City) - discussed it in The Crossing. No good will come of it, Danny said. The big clubs will have too much money now. The little ones can’t compete for fans. My grandad’s old man said money would ruin football, he said. It looks like he was right.

Cheer up, Susan told him. This will take association football to a wider audience. Imagine - fans all over; China, Africa, all buying jerseys. That’s real money for the clubs, she said. Besides, it’s nice to see Dyke lose out. He thought it was a done deal. It had been fun, if nothing else, to see him thus outbid.

Danny had to admit, that was true. He went to Currys and bought a satellite dish.

In the end ledger-men came for both clubs, and completely ate them up. In 2005 United had no debt, and was one of the richest clubs in the world, when it was bought by a family of corporate raiders from another country. Malcolm, Avram and Joel were their names. They borrowed many millions at high interest rates, bought the club with it, then shifted the debt straight onto Manchester United’s broad shoulders.

Danny and Susan discussed it down The Crossing. It was 2010, and match day. They have loaded us with debt! Danny thundered of the corporate raiders, whose family name was Glazer. The mind-capturing companies’ money was pouring in now - not just from the island but from all over the world. Fans everywhere adored United - or so they said.

The Glazers sold more kit and hoodies and hats and flip flops and tea towels and mugs and all sorts of other wondrous things besides - Manchester United’s name and red-devil logo scribed on all of it - than United had ever sold before. Everywhere the wide world over, rich people offered partnership and sponsorship, because Manchester United was a brand. It was where David Beckham had once played. Teenagers in China liked David Beckham and they liked the jersey. They were not sure where Manchester was, but they watched the matches on the mind-capturing devices, and they wore red jerseys and they squealed.

Fucking parasites, Danny said, and all the fans in the pub - City fans too - murmured in agreement. Did he mean the Glazers or did he mean the overseas fans? By then United fans were angry with them all.

Two years later the Glazers floated part of the club on the New York Stock Exchange and have since paid themselves more than £100 million in dividends. The club that was debt-free when they bought it now owes north of a billion quid, and hasn’t won the league in thirteen years.

Danny watches FC United now, and says he will never go to Old Trafford again. Up in Philips Park Cemetery in Clayton, Albert turned over in his grave - one final time.

The ledger-man who swallowed City is of another type. He is a very rich man, from the desert. He is a Sheikh, whose money comes by selling the black oil that bubbles in his kingdom, directly from the sand. The Oily Sheikh seemed to care even less for association football than the Glazers, but he bought Manchester City in 2008.

Richard and Howard, the ledger-men who ran Manchester at this time, became good friends with the Oily Sheikh, because they each wanted something from the other. That is often how it goes, when men with no money who are in control of cities meet wealthy Oily Sheikhs. Howard and Richard wanted ‘development’ for Manchester and the Oily Sheikh said that houses would be built.

Richard told the people the tidings, and the tidings were good: the single biggest residential investment Manchester has seen for a generation, he told them, would be built. No-one cheered. Thousands of quality new homes will be a fundamental part of our growth story and will deliver significant socioeconomic impact, Richard went on. The crowd rolled their eyes. They had heard this kind of thing before from many oily men.

Twelve years on, the Oily Sheikh has built a quarter of what he promised, and no-one’s cut a ribbon on a new block since ‘21. As for the ‘socioeconomic impact’: the Sheikh still owns the flats, and rents them out. Ten million a year flows out of Manchester to companies off-shore in Jersey. After that nobody can see where all that money goes. That’s how it is, where British off shore banking is concerned

Another ledger-man called Andy went up to work with the Oily Sheikh in 2017. This ledger man was of a special government type, the islanders call a ‘mayor’. He dined at the shiny stadium, and he worked with the Oily Sheikh, and it was good. More than good. For Andy, it was a time of plenty: dinners in the posh seats, doors opened at the ground, and a couple of Ed Sheeran tickets thrown in when the ruddy troubadour brought his thought provoking yet accessible ballads to the Etihad. Andy went to watch, and life was good.

Burnham chilling like a right cool dude at the Etihad with a Sheikh’s mate who looks a bit shifty to us, in this photo, like he doesn’t want to be snapped. Burnham is loving it though with the gun fingers. Picture from PA cheers lads, news access

For City fans, too, it was a time of plenty. The money of the Oily Sheikh paid for a new club brain called Pep to be transplanted in from Barcelona, and a squad of star players three ranks deep. They won the treble, seven more titles, and lots of shiny silver things besides. Too good to be true, United fans said. They meant it in a snarky way.

Time passed. As if by some dark trick, it is now October 2026.

At her little flat in Beswick, Susan’s daughter Gemma bounced the youngest of her three boys on her hip and gazed out the window towards Ancoats and the Oily Sheikh’s tall cranes - where a quarter of six thousand promised new homes stood in apology, awaiting fellows who the people of Manchester now doubted would arrive. Those cranes never seemed to move these days, Gemma thought.

On the radio she had heard the news that morning: those United fans who had snarked ‘too good to be true’ about City’s winning streak were right.

League bosses had found - just like Billy Meredith all those years ago - the Oily Sheikh was cheating, spending more money than he was allowed. His guys said they didn’t do it. That’s what Billy Meredith always said.

So what? Gemma’s brother Mikey ranted. City win everything now, people are just jealous. The owners have been good for the club.

People were saying online that City might lose all the titles. They might get relegated. The ‘golden years’ might all have been a lie.

Andy was the Prime Minister now, and he had been on the radio too. He seemed more worried about the Oily Sheikh than he was about City, and it sounded like he was lying about something. He always sounded like he was lying, that man. That was how it seemed to Gemma, anyway. Someone should look into that, she thought.

She was City to her bones but had not been to the Etihad for fifteen years. She stopped the year Caden was born. Who had money for football, when there were nappies and formula to buy? Now, with three sons? Forget it. She knew she might never go again. She wondered if her sons would ever see that grass for real. It was of its time, she said, to no-one in particular.

Besides. The titles might have to be given back, she thought.

Gemma was a sensible sort of girl and she was raising three boys on her own. There was no money for football, and that was just the way it was. But in those golden years, when City won a title or drove a trophy through the streets of Manchester, Gemma had gone and stood with the blue half of her city (or what was left of it, anyway) and raised her voice with them. On those days she had felt close to her ancestors, though she might not have called it that. And life, just for a day, had felt good.

Now the titles might have to be given back.

Who are we? she said to the baby on her hip. Then she looked out across the grey skies of Manchester. Who are we, she said again. But the baby had no answer for her, and the still cranes just poked the sky.

When they pretend to care about your culture, they mean to leverage your Saturday afternoon.

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