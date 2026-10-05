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MR G E REILLY's avatar
MR G E REILLY
6d

Would love to contribute to the channel but cannot afford to subscribe so could you not have a 'buy me a coffee option'. I loved the article,i must admit i do like Rees and Boris i find their cynicism much more honest than the Burham, Starmer model of presenting themselves as men of the people when they would happily lock up if they could anyone who would disagree with them something i just dont see in Bojo or Rees .Yes i am fed up hearing of the holocaust and not s bit about young squaddies murdered trying to stop Palestinians being murdered by Jewish terrorists or even remindrd of the 20 million Russians kiled in WW2 ,but is it really time to forget is it always right to remember just how do we treat the past.We never stand in the exact. same river ever again

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Robert Phillips's avatar
Robert Phillips
Oct 6

Quite brilliant.In all the years I knew him I came to believe he's an Israeli agent.He's a Zionist for sure.I realise this sounds far fetched but if you read his father's memoirs,which are quite riveting ,you'll see he acted as a courier for Golda Meir.

I do agree with your point about this talk of the war,especially in the context of the Holocaust.An aunt if mine who was quite notorious would often say ,we 've never had a holocaust here let's stop talking about it.

A Quite superb article .Have you seen his video when he was 14."I love,money "weird but not really when you are aware of what he really is .Mre strength to your arm and pen.

This vain man has yet again achieved his aim ,now on Tucker Carlson.I'm sure he's lapping up the attention .

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