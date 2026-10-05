Every British family knows Uncle Albert. He sits in the corner of the Trotters’ flat in Peckham, and when he says ‘during the war’, the room stops listening. Del rolls his eyes. Rodney - representing the youth of the hard-scrabble nineteen seventies - wants none of it. The country laughed along with them because by the nineteen eighties working class Britain already knew the con. Waffling about glory forty years past in a grotty three bed high up in Nelson Mandela House is absurd when there’s rent to find.

On Friday, Tucker Carlson gave Britain the opportunity to talk for an hour about the problems facing the people of this island, who are being crushed slowly to death by inflation and an incompetent, globalist, socialising management class. So who got the gig? Uncle fucking Albert - the Brideshead Revisited edit.

Albert Trotter: wouldn’t shut up about the war either. Picture from the Bent Broadcasting Corporation

Of the 65 minutes, roughly 22 - just over a third - were spent talking about things that happened a century ago. None was about wages, inflation, housing or the NHS. There was about three minutes on immigration. Welfare gets about ninety seconds - as a place from which money can be trimmed to find more for defence.

It would be convenient to blame the American. Carlson asked why Britain fought at all. But Rees-Mogg had taken him there first, and this article explains why. He’d already used the world wars to excuse Zelensky cancelling elections. Asked whether using nuclear weapons was ever justified, he offered Hiroshima. When the conversation came back to Russia, he went to 1914 and 1939 of his own accord, because his whole case for rearming rests on shite that happened a century ago in an entirely different world.

His worry, he said, is that Britain isn’t learning the lessons of how it got into those two world wars. Then, unprompted: Castlereagh, the Congress of Vienna, Napoleon. For fucks sake, Jacob: it’s 2026. Wind your pocket watch.

At one point Carlson assumed Rees-Mogg must be the grandson of men who fought. No, said Rees-Mogg. His grandfather was too old, his father too young. ‘We sort of missed a generation.’ Imagine my surprise.

Was Britain right to fight? Rees-Mogg says yes. Carlson says no. Historians have argued it for eighty years and will argue it for eighty more. Very interesting question. Nothing about the rent, the NHS waiting lists or the cost of the weekly shop turns on the answer.

The top comments under the video are the predictable outrage, which is understandable, but part of the play. If we did go to war, and we won’t, because we’ve got barely any steel production; in fact we’ve barely any heavy industry at all, because the likes of Mogg have quietly hollowed out Britain over the past fifty years and sent the money to the Caymans. We’ve also got a hobbled farming industry, because the same people have engaged in similar vandalism of it, so we couldn’t feed ourselves through the conflict. And wars these days are fought by people in rooms a long way away pressing buttons on computers, so nobody is “going to war”, not that kind of war. But if we did, Mogg would be “organising” it, Daniel Hannan - on whom more in a moment - would be writing about it thoughtfully from a safe distance, and it would be your kids getting picked off by FPV drones in a field in Eastern Europe.

The outrage was correct but the real betrayal is that when one of the world’s most serious journalists, with the largest platform, asked a representative of this island to talk about the problems here we got a glorified carpet-bagger waffling about the past.

By Sunday the reflex had spawned a legion of foppish, public school clones who dutifully shored up the play. Let’s take Daniel ‘Marlborough-Oriel’ Hannan as an example. He set out to explain why the interview had gone viral. He reached for June 1954: Joseph Welch, Joe McCarthy, and a career ended on live television.

So whilst dissecting what a 2026 interview on one of the world’s biggest channels meant for modern Britain, this ‘respected journalist’ answered with 1954. And what he admired wasn’t anything Rees-Mogg said about Britain. It was the manner: the courtesy, the courtliness, the ‘unquestioned sincerity’.

This is what an origin story is for. It isn’t a lie. It’s a story a country tells about itself that answers every question about the present with a scene from the past. The people who tell it best - the Moggs and Hannans - are the people it serves, because while the story is being told, nobody is asking them about the present. Mogg, Hannan, and you can add every single editor with any real clout at the BBC.

Trouble with an origin story: it has a shelf life, especially when they’re not even collecting the fucking bins any more. Someone born in 1986 is as far from 1939 as someone born in 1946 was from the Boer War. A child born this year is as far from Dunkirk as Dunkirk was from the Crimean War. What they tend to see is the bins, and the rats.

The reason it has worked as a method of pulling the wool over the eyes of the people on this island - again and again and again - is that everyone has a war story. My grandfather, Staff Sergeant Arthur Watkinson of the Royal Artillery, was killed on his way back to Palestine from leave in Cairo on the morning of 22 April 1947, blown up by actual Zionist terrorists who were part of an international terrorist network with a fundraising operation in the United States. He was 35. The train line had been mined. An officer travelling in another coach wrote afterwards that the end of the third coach took the full force, and that the men in it were “blown to bits”. Five soldiers died. The other four were signallers aged between 19 and 23. Three civilians died with them, one of them an Arab boy of three.

My grandad was murdered by Zionist Jewish terrorists. So what? People are hungry NOW

Does that give me the right to hate Jews? Nope. Zionists? Nah. Terrorists, maybe. Does it give me the right to have a problem with Israel, automatically? Nope. Israel didn’t exist when my grandfather died. I went there once in my twenties and it was alright. Massively oppressive due to the constant looming threat of violence. I wouldn’t buy a flat there or be in a hurry to return. I don’t think they should be killing people but it’s a state run, like ours, by a hellish alliance of clerks with too much influence and criminals, so what do you expect? I’m more concerned about our own version of that, tightening its grip on the levers of power while we all pause to reflect on Dunkirk.

My grandfather died nearly two years after VE Day, in a conflict Britain doesn’t tell stories about because it has no currency for the Rees-Moggs and Hannans. In the ‘isn’t Britain a dear, wonderful old thing’ filing cabinet, there is no drawer for Palestine in 1947. So it goes in the 1939–45 drawer, or nowhere.

Jacob and Daniel can’t use the Palestine mandate to shill UK PLC around the world, because we lost and we left the biggest post-imperial clusterfuck in human history untidied, with the catastrophic century of consequence and industrial scale humanitarian trauma that has caused. See also: Suez, 1956, called off under American pressure within days. Aden, 1967, handed to the insurgents we’d spent four years fighting, with ninety British coffins for our trouble. Basra, 2007, handed back in a secret deal to the militia that had been shelling us, so the troops could get out of the city (Chilcot called it humiliating). Helmand, 457 British dead in Afghanistan, ending with the farce of the Kabul airlift in August 2021. Libya, 2011, which a Commons committee later found was built on poor intelligence and ended in collapse. None of those has a drawer either, and you won’t hear Mogg talking about them at dinner.

My grandad was doing his job trying to stop Jewish migrants murdering Palestinian families when he got blown to smithereens by Zionist terrorists. So what? It was seventy years ago. Pictures: British Pathe.

The manner of men like Hannan and Rees Mogg is now the only product. As I wrote on Saturday, it used to come with a bill. In the First World War, roughly one in five Old Etonians who served didn’t come back, against about one in eight across the forces. Privilege was paid for in obligation. What’s sold now is the manner without the bill. Mogg, Hannan and the guys on the board of the company you work for get it for free.

It sells because it works. The Sutton Trust’s latest count, Elitist Britain 2025, found that half of newspaper columnists went to private school, up from 43% in 2014. So did 47% of political commentators and 38% of BBC executives, the last up ten points since 2019. Around seven per cent of the population is privately educated.

This isn’t an attack on private school kids or private schools, which are full of some of the best teachers in this country. Why wouldn’t the good ones go to them? They are nicer places to work. Fewer armed teenagers, for a start.

It is an attack on the system their parents are, with perfect parental logic, buying into. LSE sociologist Sam Friedman and US sociologist Daniel Laurison, in The Class Ceiling (2019), found that people from working-class backgrounds who make it into Britain’s elite professions earn, on average, 16% less than colleagues from privileged homes doing the same jobs. Around half of that gap survives adjusting for things like education, hours and experience. What fills it, they found, is what they call, accurately, polish: accent, manner, diction and other tricks that can be taught and are later misread as talent - by a society calibrated a thousand years ago to respect them.

The societal perversion that makes this valuable filters down from Eton, through Harrow and Wellington, through the Marlboroughs and the Charterhouses, to the solid places that are little more than good state schools with nicer teachers and a swimming pool. Go to any mid range or low end private school in this country and you will see them; families in battered fifteen-year-old Nissan Micras held together by gaffer tape and hope, stretching themselves to pay fees they can’t afford. Since January 2025 those fees have carried VAT at 20%, and the case against that leaned heavily on exactly these families. During the foaming debate about that particularly nasty piece of recidivist New Labour class warfare, nobody actually focussed much on what these poor families think they are buying. Those poor parents in those Micras have looked at the country and drawn the correct conclusion: in a broke and busted Britain, an accent borrowed from a toff is the most valuable thing the state now allows you to buy for your children. Plus VAT, of course.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is nothing but a well tailored salesman for UK PLC, which is a zombie company with a very nice front desk. A big shiny plaque on that front desk says ‘Welcome to Britain - We Won The War’, which wasn’t even really true at the time.

To an American audience that doesn’t understand what is happening on this island, Rees Mogg’s costume reads as Britain. He’s the Englishman a producer in Washington can picture, and he can be relied on to defend the story the show wanted to argue with.

Don’t be fooled by the caring country squire who knows his history, incidentally. Mogg isn’t here for Britain. He’s not here for the people of Somerset. He’s a rank opportunist, like everyone who went to Eton because these days, capitalising on rank opportunities is what they teach at Eton... now that the troublesome business of dying for one’s country and people has gone - mercifully! - out of fashion.

His first outing as a candidate was Central Fife in 1997, where he came third with 3,669 votes and canvassed with the family nanny. If the Tories ever offer him a safe seat in the Highlands (in the event there ever is a safe Tory seat in the Highlands, which is currently unlikely), he’ll have a sporran, a kilt, a lairdship and a castle before you can say ‘monocled carpet bagger’.

Carlson owed the British people a real hearing and he booked the salesman who gave him the pitch. Everyone here except Daniel Hannan is bored with the fucking pitch. Maybe all Carlson wanted was the origin story or maybe he just gave the hour away to it, because he was up against a UK PLC Senior Sales Executive with an Oxford finish. Either way, I feel like the yanks let us down a bit on Friday.

Back in Peckham, Albert’s not got long. Del is worrying about the rent and Rodney is up at five to go to work. It’s about time we all started saying it: six million dead jews, terrible, tragic, barbaric - and seventy years ago. Czechoslovakia, Poland, etc. Bore off, as they say in my second home, Birmingham.

I’m more concerned about sixty million suffering Brits and the rapey guys on the dinghies. If that makes me an anti semite than I’ll wear the label with pride. (It doesn’t by the way - even though I am still a bit pissed off with the Jewish terrorists who murdered my grandfather. But it was a long time ago.)

You might like this: King Con, the Trick at the Top.

It’s about the King’s real power, and how he pretends not to have any.

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