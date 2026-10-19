Lola Salem, Michael Gove's ex-partner, who was charged with serious criminal offences in May, has been receiving death threats since the news of the charges was made public.

A source close to Ms Salem - who cannot be identified - told Hunt & Gather that the threats had come during 'a rocky few days' and that Ms Salem reported the threats to the Metropolitan Police on Saturday.

News of the five month old charges first broke on 10 October in an article by Gordon Rayner posted on the Telegraph’s website at 7am. The article was later removed and The Telegraph has not covered the story since.

Hunt & Gather asked the Metropolitan Police whether it was investigating threats made against Ms Salem.

Metropolitan Police press officer Iwan Stone said: 'Would it be possible to get a copy of your press pass? I am afraid we can only respond to enquiries from accredited journalists.'

There is no legal requirement for a journalist in the UK to hold a press card. Cards are issued through 22 approved 'gatekeepers', which include the BBC, ITV, Sky News and GB News.

Hunt & Gather's founder worked at ITN and ITV News for 20 years, as a field producer and then as a regional reporter, often covering court cases.

Our source indicates Ms Salem is safe and well. She denies the charges.