by Callum Watkinson

I. THE CON

You should pay close attention to this leaked photograph from the weekly audience between Andy Burnham, the Prime Minister, and Charles Philip Arthur George Mountbatten Windsor, your King. Except you shouldn’t pay any attention to it, because it’s generated by AI.

That’s because even though this happens every single week (by phone if they are apart) nobody is allowed to be there, nobody is allowed to photograph it and nobody is allowed to make a note of what is said. There is a convention that the Prime Minister never speaks about these meetings for the rest of his or her days.

We will come back to that word: convention.

This is a long one… I. The Con, II. The Trick, III. The Cruelty. We’d suggest a cup of tea.

The man on the left has a veto over every law you live by, owns massive chunks of the rock you live on and the coast around it, runs a shadowy network of powerful officials many of you have never heard of and - in the event you die without a will and with no qualifying relatives - will be given all your stuff. The man on the right has control of all the money you pay in taxes, some of which he cycles back to the man on the left.

If you were there and fronted them up about the thousand undocumented economic settlers landing on the southern coast of your island every week then each of them might tell you, with a bashful little glance aside, that he is not in charge. Not really.

The man on the right would tell you he heads a government, true, and explain that his political predecessor, Keir Starmer, was asked to form that government by the man on the left following an election. He would tell you that this government is made up of MPs and ministers and held to account by a shadow government of MPs and shadow ministers. He’d also tell you, almost in passing, that the government exercises powers under prerogative from the crown but doesn’t actually hold the powers. The powers are King Charles’s.

You might then glance quizzically across to King Charles and ask him: why, my King, with all your powers, do you allow a thousand economic settlers to land on the southern coast of my island, using up its resources, defecating in the street and bothering the island maidens?

King Charlie - steering you ever so gracefully towards the door, with a swollen hand in the small of your back - would explain in his kindest patrician tones that yes, he does hold those powers but, by convention, he chooses to allow Able Andy or some other good chap to wield them on his behalf, and that he usually just sits in the corner nodding sagely and occasionally offering a little advice. So the boats are really Andy’s to deal with.

Then they’d close the door on you and have a private chat about how to run the country. This has been going on for hundreds of years.

What I now understand as an epic piece of population level gaslighting was first explained to me in journalism college by a teacher called Richard with greasy hair who was usually drunk. When I called it ‘bullshit’ he got upset.

Let’s imagine that tomorrow on this fair isle an intrepid young man arrives from Burkina Faso (for example) aboard a small yet sturdy rubber craft. Let’s call him Moussa. He is potentially, with a following wind, on a six year path to full ‘citizenship’ of this country. Should he reach the end of this tortured bureaucratic flagellation of himself alive, at his ‘citizen ceremony’ he will state these words (provided his English has come along a bit in the six years): I, Moussa, swear by Almighty God that, on becoming a British citizen, I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles the Third, His Heirs and Successors, according to law. (Assuming Charles is still with us. Otherwise Charles will be swapped for William and on we’ll go.)

During the ‘ceremony’ Moussa can swap out God. What he can’t do is swap King Charlie out. He will then go on to promise loyalty to the United Kingdom and respect for its ‘rights and freedoms’ (whatever that means) but the oath to King Charlie comes first. The oath to King Charlie always comes first, as we shall see.

There follow some things King Charlie and Emirates Andy wouldn’t tell you as they slammed the door to the drawing room in your face, in no particular order. They wouldn’t bang on too much about the primacy of the King in the oaths taken by every single person who wields the state’s power: every MP, every peer, every member of the Scottish Parliament and the Senedd, every Cabinet minister and Privy Counsellor (on whom more shortly), every judge and every magistrate, every soldier, sailor and airman of every rank, every Church of England bishop, every police officer in England and Wales, and every new citizen like young Moussa. All of them swear to the King, usually by name.

The shifty pair wouldn’t major on the High Sheriffs either. There are 55 - one for each county. King Charlie picks them by pricking their names with a silver bodkin at a meeting of the Privy Council every March. In the Duchy of Lancaster he chooses them separately.

Their job is to look after the king’s judges when they come to sit in their county: to welcome them, attend on them and feed them sit-down dinners. They serve for a year and they pay their own costs. The Privy Council website says the costs can be considerable and are met by the Sheriff personally. A made-to-measure court suit alone runs to thousands. Add a year of hosting the King’s judges and you’re into the tens of thousands. In practice the job goes to people with money and standing in the county.

A fag-packet calculation says it will cost them up to fifty grand for the year, depending on how many dinners they host. Ask them why they’re doing it and they’re likely to feed you some rot about the honour of public service. I don’t believe this stuff when I hear it and neither should you. It’s an investment with a multiple and you’ll never know the multiple unless you’re in the room. That’s what this piece is about.

Nor, as they ushered you politely to the door, would Charlie and Andy mention the Lord-Lieutenants. There are ninety-nine of them across the realm, and each is the King’s personal representative for the area. Henry VIII created the office in the 1540s so the Crown had a man in every shire who could raise an army. The levy has gone. The King’s man in every county has not, and he takes his job as seriously as he ever did.

Lord-Lieutenants are chosen through a secret process nobody votes in. They organise the King’s visits, present his honours and keep his links with the armed forces. Each appoints a team of Deputy Lieutenants, often dozens, and the King has the right to veto any of them.

And Charlie and Andy would definitely keep it zipped on the subject of the Privy Council. This is one of the oldest parts of the British state, dating back to the Norman kings and their Curia Regis. Privy is short for private. (When the British state wants to hide something from you it does it by putting it in front of your nose and then telling you it doesn’t matter. That’s what this piece is about.)

The council includes: all Cabinet ministers, the leader of the opposition, the Speaker, all senior judges, the archbishops, senior members of the royal household and assorted hangers on from around the world. Other senior opposition figures can be added on an ad hoc basis.

At the ceremony the new members get down on one knee in front of King Charlie (and a few other current members) and swear an oath to him. I’ve linked to the full text here and I suggest you read it. It amounts to the following: ‘Dearest Charlie, I promise I will serve you, protect you and let you know if anyone’s after you. I’ll speak plainly to you, be loyal to you and defend you. And I promise, Charlie, I will never tell anyone anything that is said in these meetings unless you say I can.’

The Privy Council’s own record of the swearing in of judge Sara Cockerill. Hunt & Gather has established Cockerill colluded with another judge and Privy Council member, Stephen Males, to mislead ITV

Then they kiss his hand and get up off their knees, a newly minted member of a social network to rival all others. Not a social network; the social network. Those who understand it run towards it all their lives, and point their children at it with a ruthlessness that makes your head spin, once you see it. Those who do not know of its existence tend to get screwed by it when it touches their lives.

Let’s take an average politician. David Lammy will suffice, since a more absurd example of the average politician could scarcely be imagined. Here is a man very clearly devoid, in our view, of any talent for anything in particular apart from shouting about his race in a particular hysterical register, at a particular time in history when that skill - if you can call it that, which I don’t - can bear a man (or woman) a long way. He entered the Commons in 2000 as the youngest MP then sitting, at the age of 27. In 2008 he went through the kneeling rigmarole described above and kissed one of King Charlie’s Mum’s fingers.

Set for life? Dave ‘On the Lam’ Lammy was exiled back to Tottenham by the new estate manager. He got the Privy Council seat he came for

What I want you to think about is what is going through young Lammy’s head as he gets off his knees before the Queen at the age of thirty-six and raises his face for the money shot. I want you to think about the eight years that had elapsed since his entry to Parliament. Almost a decade of casework (some of it no doubt solid), schmoozing, networking and (the added value for Lammy, to counteract his lack of talent) hard hard playing of the skewed DEI value system which was then at its full waxing. I am prepared to give the young Lammy the benefit of the doubt: he may well have entered Parliament with the wants and needs of the people of Tottenham uppermost in his mind. But after spending eight years watching how it works, what he wanted was a seat on the Privy Council. Because that is what the ambitious ones all want, once they understand how it works. Why wouldn’t they? It’s the social network, and membership is for life.

At some point after arriving in Parliament ambitious members with no prior knowledge realise what the real target is. Ambitious young law and PPE students of an administrative bent are taught it much younger, and schooled in a second route to it via the judiciary, in oak panelled studies in Oxbridge courts where your children aren’t, by and large, allowed to go. From that moment forward they are aimed at a place in the King’s kind-of Hidden Government (KKHG) whilst pretending to the rest of us it doesn’t really exist.

It’s every opposition leader too, remember. So as an approximation of power bounces back and forth from red to blue - as distractions designed to amuse children often will - by the time a new PM gets all puffed up at the podium for an election victory speech they’ve already been at the top table for some time. By the time Anthony Charles Lynton Blair won his fabled landslide in May 1997, for example, he’d been a Privy Counsellor for almost three years, following the untimely demise of John Smith and Blair’s elevation to opposition leader on 21 July 1994, and Tony couldn’t get down on his knees quick enough. He did the whole finger kissing thing just six days later.

After the election the rest of his Cabinet got the Privy Council call up and got in on the action pretty sharpish, too. Go and have a look at the members for 1997 onwards.

Go to David Blunkett and scroll - or perhaps spiral in despair - downwards. It’s a more or less complete roll call of the vandals, villains and vagabond architects of the disaster that Britain has become since Blair and his henchmen got hold of it and Cameron, Osborne and Johnson came along and finished it off. All of them gathered together in one club, with the door shut. They’re still there - the ones that aren’t dead yet. Again: membership is for life. They’ve been squatting there, with Tony, through everything that has happened to us since. The door is still shut, and they’ll squat there til the end. It’s really hard to get thrown out.

It can be done though. By 2009, Peter ‘Petie’ Mandelson was Business Secretary and had been a Privy Counsellor sworn to keep the Sovereign’s secrets for eleven years. Emails released this year appear to show him passing government information to his friend Jeffrey Epstein about a planned tax on bankers’ bonuses and a euro bailout before either was announced. Epstein was, by then, a convicted sex offender – he had pleaded guilty the year before to procuring a minor for prostitution – and would later be charged with trafficking children. He was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office; he denies wrongdoing and has not been charged.

‘The Lammy effect’ we describe above would have been particularly corrosive on Blair’s cabinet - righteous baby boomers virtually to a man and woman, borne into power on a wave of confected indignation about ‘Tory sleaze.’ It’s likely that the moment the New Labour cabinet was armed with the power of the Privy Council was the real moment England, Wales and Scotland as we knew them died.

Mandelson wasn’t slung off the Privy Council till this year, by the way. His friendship with Epstein - who he called his ‘best pal’ and said he thought ‘the world of’ - had been in the papers for years. In January 2025 government vetting officers refused ‘the Prince of Darkness’, as he was widely known, clearance for Washington, but the Foreign Office overruled them within 48 hours. That looks like the Privy Council privilege at work to us. Starmer had been at the table since 2017, though he says he didn’t know about the Foreign Office override until this year. The one point to take from this article, if you leave the rest, is that nothing happened to Mandelson until the emails came out. The club didn’t mind what he had done until you found out.

I have described to you a secret network, some of whose members have gone to prison. Were we to read the file, without the names, to any hard-boiled detective in Boston - let’s call him O’Flaherty - what would he make of it, I wonder?

Tell O’Flaherty that new members kneel before the boss, swear personal loyalty, kiss his hand, and that membership is for life. Tell him they swear to keep everything secret unless the boss gives them permission to speak. Tell him they have politicians, judges and bishops amongst them. Tell him member convictions in the last half century or so include theft, false accounting, perjury, perverting the course of justice and fraud - including by a member who faked his own death on a Miami beach and turned out to have been working for Czech intelligence. Tell him one member - street name ‘Petie’ - was arrested this year on suspicion of passing confidential state information to a convicted sex offender and he says he didn’t do nuttin. Tell him members are thrown out only when they’re caught.

He wouldn’t need to finish his donut. He’ll say kid, that sounds like a crime family, and he’d be right about that in our opinion.

They even call themselves The Firm, as did the Krays. It’s a bit of an in joke, I suppose, but from anyone who understands the way the Privy Council and the rest of the King’s kind-of Hidden Government operates today it won’t get a laugh. The oath, the code of silence, the shield from investigation, the tribute paid up the chain, the boss nobody can touch. All of this has been written into British law. The oath of allegiance is on the statute book, the Privy Counsellor’s secrecy is sworn on bended knee and the King’s letters to ministers are exempt from Freedom of Information. He’ll promise you he doesn’t interfere, though. Heaven forfend! Convention forbids it! Besides, the BBC is watching and it takes its journalism responsibilities very seriously.

All bollocks. His funding arrives by formula from the exchequer and he cannot be prosecuted in his own courts. They don’t need to break any laws: Omertà and immunity are baked in. As for the BBC, it takes its Royal Charter a lot more seriously than it takes its journalism.

This isn’t a new line of thought. An American sociologist called Charles Tilly saw this forty years ago. ‘If protection rackets represent organised crime at its smoothest,’ he wrote, ‘then war making and state making – quintessential protection rackets with the advantage of legitimacy – qualify as our largest examples of organised crime.’

The advantage of legitimacy is the whole difference. Personally, I think a thousand economic settlers being landed per week, unchallenged, and billeted across the island amongst our daughters eats into a King’s legitimacy. I think Charlie ‘Sausage Fingers’ Windsor, Willy ‘Chopper’ Wales and Harry ‘Blue Eyes’ Markle and the rest of them are spending that legitimacy every week the boats keep coming, and it’s not a bottomless account.

II. The Trick

So what of the man on the right in our picture – the one who went down on one knee before Liz ‘Corgis’ Windsor in 2007? Much ink and many cubic metres of Laura Kuenssberg’s breath is expended on what he and the people journalists refer to as ‘Andy Burnham’s government’ are doing.

Think of a big Highland estate. There’s a laird and there’s a factor. The laird owns the place and you don’t often see him: maybe occasionally, riding on the estate. Maybe on the way to church at Christmas. The factor (from Latin: maker, or doer) runs the place: he collects the rents, deals with the constant whining of the tenants, fixes the drains and counts the money. If things go wrong the tenants blame the factor. The laird can always sack him and get a new one.

What Laura Kuenssberg and many others refer to as ‘the Westminster Government’ is the factor. When the boats keep coming and the currency keeps inflating - with the kaleidoscope of societal carnage that creates - it is SW1’s collective face on the front pages and SW1’s head the crowd demands in a basket. In recent years it’s been Theresa shaped, Boris shaped, Liz shaped, Rishi shaped and Keir shaped. Now it’s Andy shaped and his much loved colleagues are already planning who will queue up to put their head into the basket next. Prime Ministers’ heads are not in short supply, when one is a king.

That’s what a general election is, by the way. A factor-selection exercise. Every few years the tenants are invited to choose which man collects the rents, fixes the drains and takes the blame. It’s exciting - the debates, leafletting, posters, Laura on the telly until four in the morning talking with great authority. And the morning after, the new factor drives to the big house and kisses the laird’s hand. The laird is never on the ballot.

How have the British people fallen for this? The answer is through a strategy of minimising the appearance of power combined with a unrelenting effort to consolidate it in secret. Everything about the public face of the King’s kind-of Hidden Government - the wigs, the gowns, the velvet suits, the funny hats, Black Rod and his staff, the changing of the guard: all of this is designed to give the impression that the bits we kept around were for the tourists - a bit like platform 9¾ - and are not really to be taken seriously. Nobody ever asks the man in the funny hat and tights at the ceremony on Saturday who he was on the phone to in his study Monday to Friday, or what they were talking about.

Even the family name is a costume: Saxe-Coburg and Gotha became Windsor one afternoon in 1917, while German Gotha bombers were over London. You’ve been trained to smile at it, but it’s the same intensive management of public perception this piece is all about.

The BBC plays its part. The corporation exists by Royal Charter – granted by the King, through the Privy Council, on the advice of a minister who is also a member of the privy council – and it has done since 1927. Its chair is formally appointed by the King. That makes the BBC, first and foremost, an arm of the King’s kind-of Hidden Government – not the informative, educational and entertaining version of Lord Reith’s dreams, though that may be spooned on top by many of the well meaning folk who work for it. It’s a king’s herald with a trumpet, not a news service. Put the BBC through this lens and much of what it does will make more sense.

An AI-generated image of the BBC as the King’s herald. It is intentional slop meant to explain why the BBC tells you some things, not others, and then calls the people telling you the other things trumpeters of ‘misinformation’, using their massive King-sponsored state funded trumpet to drown them out. It also helps explain why the BBC employed the King’s known associate, Jimmy ‘Now Then’ Savile for decades, and failed to stop him abusing children on its premises

When you are listening to a royal story or reading about the royal family in popular newspapers watch or listen for the following type of guff: ceremonial / wonderful pomp and pageantry / we do this kind of thing so well in Britain / a formality / something the tourists enjoy. All of this gives the same message; there is no real power in the crown any more, it’s really just about dressing up. We are told the King’s role is ‘largely symbolic’ so often that nobody thinks to ask why a symbol needs a veto, a council sworn to lifelong secrecy, a network of appointees in every county and a weekly meeting with the Prime Minister that nobody is allowed to minute.

The tortured national conversation about the money adds texture: cuts to the Sovereign Grant, the ‘trimming’ of the royal household accepted with a weary sigh and a stiff upper lip, the ‘terrible choices’ the King has to make about which loved ones get a security detail. The carefully curated image is of a family on a gracefully accepted riches to rags trajectory imposed upon them by the rest of us, which they are shouldering like real bricks.

Meanwhile here is what Charlie Sausage Fingers has actually just pulled off with the help of a couple of generations of Privy Counsellors.

The King’s money – the Sovereign Grant – isn’t voted on by MPs like it used to be. Since 2012 it’s been a fixed slice of the profits of the Crown Estate, the vast property empire that includes most of the seabed around England, Wales and Northern Island.

In March 2025 the Royal Trustees – the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, both Privy Counsellors, plus the King’s own money man, the Keeper of the Privy Purse – signed off the annual grant that funds the Royal Household. It jumped from £86.3 million to £132.1 million – a 53 per cent rise – on the back of record profits from wind farm leases on the Crown’s seabed. This year it’s £137.9 million. That’s an extra £97 million in two years, officially to finish doing up Buckingham Palace.

The term ‘windfall’, whilst amusing in this context, is not accurate. There is something unexpected about a windfall. This mother-of-all carbon credits arrived as a result of a chain of decisions by successive waves of Privy Counsellors going back nearly twenty years:

2008 – the Climate Change Act, steered through by Ed Miliband, commits Britain to cutting emissions by 80 per cent.

2011 – the Sovereign Grant Act, George Osborne’s work, ties the royal grant to the profits of the Crown Estate – seabed included – and makes sure it can never go down.

2013 – the Energy Act, under Ed Davey, guarantees wind farms a fixed price for their power for fifteen years – topped up through your energy bills whenever the market price falls short.

2019 – Theresa May’s government raises the target to net zero by 2050, nodded through the Commons without a vote.

2020 – Boris Johnson, a Privy Counsellor since 2016, promises to make Britain ‘the Saudi Arabia of wind’.

2021 – energy giants bid nearly £900 million a year for the right to reserve patches of the Crown’s seabed.

2023 – Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, Privy Counsellors both, cut the Crown’s share of the profits from 25 to 12 per cent. The wind money was so vast the grant still went up by half.

2025 – Starmer and Reeves sign off the cheque.

Red, blue, yellow – it makes no difference. The factors change and the laird gets paid. The man who has every Cabinet minister in his secret swear-me-an-oath club, and whose estate owns the seabed, has just banked an extra £97 million for his household – without lifting a finger – out of Britain’s net zero policies. Policies that are making you colder, poorer and less free.

The king still depends on Parliament for money, in a way, but throughout British history Parliament’s power over the crown was the power of the purse. The King needed coins, so he needed the people who held the bag.

These days the King’s money, like yours and mine, means something different. It is conjured out of thin air – by banks when they lend, and by the Bank of England whenever it prints, as it did to the tune of £895 billion after 2008 without a single vote in Parliament. As we’ve just discussed, there are now many ways Privy Counsellors can help the boss, but it’s a much more nuanced process than it used to be when it meant sending him a chest of gold so he could go to war. These two institutions – Crown and Parliament – now have a value to each other that is, to a much greater degree, performative. Each needs the other’s act to keep its own alive.

The official account of the relationship was written down in 1867 by a journalist, Walter Bagehot, editor of The Economist. The monarch, he said, has just three rights: ‘the right to be consulted, the right to encourage, the right to warn’. Every royal correspondent in the country still trots it out.

Look at what’s changed since then. Bagehot’s Queen needed Parliament to vote her money; King Charlie’s arrives as credit on a digital ledger, backed by nothing, according to a formula, extracted from a seabed whose value has been pumped up by policies he’s spent fifty years pushing. One thing Bagehot wrote bears repeating, though, with a different context. The monarchy, he warned, must never be examined too closely: ‘Its mystery is its life,’ he said. ‘We must not let in daylight upon magic.’ He meant the magic of the ermine – the robes, the crowns, the jewels, the carriage. Look too closely and the public might notice the King is just a man.

Anyone who’s watched a conjuror with a critical eye knows what that kind of magic really is: misdirection. The flourish of the silk handkerchief in one hand, so you don’t watch what the other hand is doing. A hundred and sixty years after Bagehot, this journalist thinks it’s time we shone his daylight on the other hand.

Westminster pretends its power is its own, while doing all the work and taking all the blame. The King meanwhile pretends not to be powerful while pulling levers behind the scenes.

Remember the promise - that he would nod along in the corner of the drawing room, saying little, being consulted, encouraging and warning. King Charles is an idealistic baby boomer. How long did we think that was going to last? Love ‘em or loathe ‘em, they’re not built for nodding along.

Besides, we know he doesn’t, because the drawing room door has actually been prised open, twice. The first was a National Archives release that documented the Queen’s private solicitor, Matthew Farrer, of Farrer & Co leaning on ministers in 1973 to rewrite a law so nobody could see her shareholdings. Nobody had to say it out loud. The bill needed the Queen’s consent before Parliament could even debate it, and her lawyer was in the department asking for a favour. Officials drafted the clause. Lizzie ‘Corgis’ got what she wanted.

The second time it was King Charlie himself. In 2005 Guardian journalist Rob Evans asked seven government departments, under Freedom of Information, for the letters Charles – then Prince of Wales – had been writing to ministers. It took him ten years and a gruelling litigation ‘journey’ to the Supreme Court to wring 27 of them out of the system: the ‘black spider memos’, handwritten lobbying on everything from badger culls to herbal medicine to helicopters for the troops in Iraq. Meanwhile the government – led, as every government is, by assorted Privy Counsellors – quietly changed the law so it could never happen again. Remember this is a system that tells us the monarch merely gets consulted, encourages and warns. What is it about these gentle warnings we aren’t allowed to see?

Bagehot’s Queen ‘warned’. King Charlie writes letters by the dozen in his spidery hand, and the law has now been changed to hide them from you. That’s the tip of a very ugly iceberg, in our view.

This horrific racket of abusive, hidden influence peddling and systematic deception of the British people about where the power on this island really lies (not with them – never with them) would be indefensible enough if it were being perpetrated by the gang of rogues and robber barons who had seats on Henry VIII’s Privy Council, who at least had affection for their people. (If only because they relied on them to produce the wool and wheat that made them rich and the military levies that kept them that way.)

Consider Charles III’s version, with all its hidden power, which is populated almost entirely by chancers of every stripe, from Jacob Rees-Mogg to David Lammy, Michael Gove, Keith Vaz and Christopher Pincher, for the love of all the gods. Ladle end-to-end encrypted messaging, inflationary money, cryptocurrency and the growing use of blackmail as a political tool generously over the top of a system like that and you will, I believe, begin to understand the chaos in which you are living.

III. The Cruelty

Most people on this island are descended from people who decided to tolerate this type of tyranny from a king - more overt in those days, granted - than get in a boat and risk their life to get out from under it.

Since leaving ITV and setting up Hunt & Gather in 2023 I have spoken to many people who have had their hearts broken by a legal case that has gone, inexplicably, in a direction they did not predict and cannot understand.

It’s fairly obvious that in a large number - possibly a majority - of such cases the plaintiff has come up against a member of the King’s kind-of Hidden Government or someone secretly benefitting from their patronage.

The Other Night tells the story of a family called King from West Yorkshire who lost a case in front of a judge called Sara Cockerill regarding what they say is a forged legal bill. I will not re-litigate the thesis of these films, which can be watched here on YouTube.

Cockerill, who was not then a Privy Counsellor, and another Judge, Stephen Males - a Privy Counsellor since 2019 - appear to have worked together to deny the King family a proper appeal. When I asked - using my ITV email address - about an aspect of the story, they manipulated a government press office to lie to me in writing. Cockerill was elevated to the Privy Council after our films were released.

The Kings took their evidence of forgery to the Metropolitan police who recorded a crime. A DC Amy Courtman in March 2022 wrote the ‘strongest evidence’ was a witness statement from professional services firm Smith & Williamson: “The key points where we have the strongest evidence relate to the Smith and Williamson entries and the 577 primary witness statement hours.” This evidence is covered in Episode 2 of The Other Night.

In June the same year officer Ben Ng said the case was “suitable for the SFO” - the Serious Fraud Office. A few weeks later, however, a freelance PR executive called Alan Kilkenny OBE made contact with the Met, whereupon a DS called Goldspring shut the investigation down. Kilkenny is a long time associate of the King and Queen. Charlie Sausage Fingers seems to have hired him in a bid to make his goomah respectable back in the nineties after he left the mother of his children in an emotional heap.

A note recording what Kilkenny said to DC Courtman states: “Kilkenny called her and told HER the Met don’t have the resources to investigate this kind of case. She said this was extremely surprising and has never happened to her before in her career.”

The story of Hazel Walker is bleaker still. After marrying into an extremely wealthy Wirral family and working for eighteen years for nothing but promises, Hazel was ejected on divorce using a cascade of very obviously corrupted family court proceedings and has ended up with nothing. This family owns a quarry in Cheshire worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

The Five Year Fade – Hunt & Gather’s investigation into the case of Hazel Walker.

As Hazel - sick and suffering - fights doggedly in the courts for justice consider this: the Walker clan’s patriarch, Roderick Hughes Walker, was the Crown’s man in the county: High Sheriff of Merseyside in 1993–94. Merseyside sits in the Duchy of Lancaster, the monarch’s private estate, which pays for the royal household. So Rod wasn’t pricked from the general list with the rest. He was chosen personally, by the Sovereign as Duke of Lancaster. And the job he was chosen for was looking after the King’s judges. Prominent local judge Lady Arden of Heswall was made a Privy Counsellor in 2000.

And then there are the lawyers. Remember Farrer & Co, the firm whose senior partner was in a government department in 1973 rewriting the law so nobody could see the Queen’s shareholdings? They are the royal family’s solicitors, and have been for generations. When Hazel made a protected disclosure about what had been done to her, Farrer & Co received it. They then turned up acting for Philip Walker. The King’s own lawyers, on the other side of the table from a woman who had trusted them with her evidence. You can watch our films about Hazel here.

Most troubling is this recent development. Hazel submitted a report to Cambridgeshire police and within days it was leaked via the police’s own solicitor to her former husband, the alleged abuser. It would take another essay this length, and then some, to catalogue the extent of Hazel’s abuse at the hands of the King’s courts.

But this is not corruption. It’s something worse.

Integrity is a simple concept; it’s when the insides match the outsides. A person with integrity is what they say they are. Same with a country. The governance of this island currently has none. It’s pretending from the top down to be one thing while being another – a democracy fronting a monarchy, a monarchy pretending to be no more than a costume.

And all of it – the waste, the corruption, the grift, the anger, the misunderstanding, the tragedy, the abuse of Hazel and so many like her – happens in the gap between the two.

Think about your own life. You ring the council, and you get passed round the departments until you give up. If the police aren’t solving your problem, or trying to, you complain to the police who investigate themselves, in the first instance. Only the most serious complaints go to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, and plenty of the people who work there used to be police officers themselves. Want to complain about the council? Go through the council’s own complaints process first, all of it, before the Ombudsman will look at you. Complain about a government department and you can’t even go to the Ombudsman directly: your MP has to send it for you, and they are very busy. Want to complain about the BBC? Your first stop is the BBC.

To add true psychedlic Alice in Wonderland style notes to the whole experience try complaining about a judge. The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office will look at a judge’s manners, but not their decisions. For those, you appeal – to other judges who are often really good chums with the judge you have an issue with. Oh and to get in front of them you usually start by asking for permission from the same judge you’re complaining about. Every door leads back into the same building. That isn’t a bug. It’s the design.

If a judge breaks the law from the bench, the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office will say it can’t look at crime, the police will say they can’t look at judges who are judging (they’d arrest one if he offed his wife, natch. But crimes while on the bench? Fraud.? Nah.) And round and round we go. In practice there is no route to hold a judge to account for a crime committed in the course of a case. Hunt & Gather is now fairly sure lots of them have noticed.

We spoke above of the English more frightened of a boat ride than a tyrannical king. What of those who made the other choice? They crossed an ocean, tolerated this kind of abuse from across the waves, and in 1776 they lost patience with the King. Their grievance sheet is one of the greatest documents about human governance ever written. The Declaration of Independence is a charge sheet against George III from some of his subjects, laid before the world, from subjects minded to be his subjects no longer. Many subjects of Charles III might level remarkably similar charges at him today. Amongst them:

‘He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.’

‘For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent.’

‘He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people, and eat out their substance.’

‘He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices.’

The Declaration of Independence – a badass document written by some hard-as-fuck Brits abroad who told the King to stick his taxes and his vetoes up his royal arse and followed through big style

Our work exposes judges such as Sara Cockerill, Stephen Males, Graham Robinson, Siobhan Robinson (nee Kelly), Richard Robinson, Edward Hess and others who are now openly rubbing the authority of the King’s kind-of Hidden Government in the alarmed and devastated faces of his subjects, who believed Andy the factor was the boss and trustingly took their injustices to the courts.

Hazel will bounce back because she has the strongest Catholic faith I have ever seen in a person. The real Jesus kind, and that means she can’t really be beaten even if the system ends up killing her, as it clearly hopes to do. Despite the lip service endlessly paid to concerns about violence against women and girls, she has been crushed by the King’s kind-of Hidden Government with a ruthlessness that would have made Henry VIII’s torturer proud. Her MP - one Kemi Badenoch - has shown only a lukewarm interest in her plight, despite overtures from me and approaches from Hazel of an increasingly desperate nature.

The Crown always learns. In 1649 it lost a head. In 1688 it lost a throne in the Glorious Revolution. In 1776 it lost America. Each time a monarch ruled openly and pushed too hard, the people came for him. So it learned not to make itself a target. The last time a monarch vetoed a law was 1708. The last time one sacked a government was 1834. Instead it learned to hide. It learned to influence. It learned to manipulate.

By 1867 Bagehot was explaining that the whole thing was really just a show. Power you can see is power that can be taken off you. What they have done is make sure you can’t see it.

Which brings us back to that word. Convention. Every limit on the King’s power you’ve ever been told about – he doesn’t veto laws, he doesn’t interfere, he takes the Prime Minister’s advice, he never speaks of what’s said in the weekly audience – is a convention, not a law. It’s a gentleman’s agreement. And in 2017 the Supreme Court ruled in the Gina Miller case that conventions can’t be enforced in court. The only thing standing between you and the full powers of the Crown is the Crown’s good manners – and the fact Charlie has found other, more lucrative green-tinged furrows to plough than the typical monarch’s favoured method of raising funds, which is robbing his own subjects. He is happy to let SW1 clean you out, though, as long as he gets his cut.

Let’s not forget Petie. The crime was never the thing. Getting caught was the offence. That’s the rule they live by – and it’s why the only weapon you have against them is the one they fear most. You, finding out. All your friends and family, figuring it out.

They keep the rest of the country quiet with very little. The MBEs, the OBEs, the knighthoods and all the rest of that ribbon slop; started by George V with the OBE in 1917. With thrones falling all over Europe the great re-branders did it again, and gulled the people with pieces of silver and pink ribbon. The OBE still says ‘For God and the Empire’ on it. The Empire’s been gone for sixty years. An honours list is released each year, and thousands of decent people buy or hire expensive clobber and traipse dutifully down to London - and are drawn a little further into the fraud. The lowest rungs of the King’s kind-of Hidden Government, with cucumber sandwiches as bait.

To Richard my old journalism teacher, if you weren’t lost in the plague: this is what you should have been teaching us instead of getting cross.

To Laura – and everyone with a @bbc.co.uk email address – nobody who blows a trumpet for a King in the town square gets to call themselves a journalist. Sorry to disappoint the lot of you. The rest of the mainstream media is more tragic still: echoing the King’s trumpeter, without even a charter, in the hope of a cucumber sandwich and a glass of good champagne.

So cast your vote, or don’t, according to your views on factors. The chosen factor will probably pass your message on, in a general way – he sees a lot of the King, after all. But his true function is to protect the laird from your anger, and after three centuries he knows the drill.

This week, as every week, Andy will walk into the drawing room, the door will close, and nobody will write down a word. Bagehot said the whole arrangement depends on you never looking. All we ask is that you do - and ask your friends to do the same. The one thing the club fears is the door being prised open – and there are many more crowbars now held aloft than there were in days gone by.

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Correction: 11 October 2026: an earlier version of this piece suggested David Lammy knelt before King Charles. He was sworn in as a Privy Counsellor in 2008, before Queen Elizabeth II aka Liz “Corgis” Windsor.

Correction, 12 October 2026: an earlier version described Roderick Walker as a former Deputy Lord Lieutenant. In fact he held the more senior office of High Sheriff of Merseyside in 1993–94, appointed personally by the Queen as Duke of Lancaster. The Duchy’s solicitors, who also collect its bona vacantia across the county, are Farrer & Co, the firm that later acted for Philip Walker against Hazel.