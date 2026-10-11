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Chali’s Food for Thought.'s avatar
Chali’s Food for Thought.
4d

I enjoyed this piece immensely and will be sharing it widely. It has served to confirm a number of things which I had suspected for a long time. Relevant to this exposé I was told by a very senior military man that in briefings Prince Philip was the decision maker in all matters when he was alive. This not only confirms what you have intimated in this article but more disturbingly not only do we have a German royal family has usurped the crown but a Greek holding the reigns of power. No wonder we are in such a mess ! Another learned gentleman has declared that the royal family has not been 'Sangreal' since 1840 when the Rothschild's financially bailed out a bankrupt royal family in exchange for breeding rights ! An apochraphal story will relate that the problem had started in 1815 when the Rothschild, using a sleight if hand, tricked the British into believing that Napoleon had been victorious at Waterloo. Everybody panicked and sold the markets, lost a lot of money which he Rothschild then bought up for pennies.

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The Light's avatar
The Light
2d

Fantastic writing, very enjoyable read on a truth hidden in plain sight.

May we republish a part of this in The Light with your byline and link? https://thelightpaper.co.uk/

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