Once upon a time, in the very middle of the very big South Pacific Ocean, where the water is so blue it makes your eyes ache, there was a small island called Manumakastu. The people who lived there called it home, which is what most people call the place they live, if they are lucky.

These simple islanders were excellent fishermen. They grew taro and breadfruit. They built houses from palm and bamboo that let the breeze through while keeping the rain out, which is really the only thing you need a house to do in this particular part of the South Pacific. They were, in most respects, getting along very nicely without anyone’s help. Then, in the year 1847, a small ship appeared on the horizon, and a man got off it.

His name was Cornelius Algernon Bendwire, and he sold paperclips for the Brassifix Paperclip Company of Cincinnati, Ohio. He had large whiskers and a sample case with his name on it in gold letters, and he had been at sea for eight months trying to sell paperclips to people who had never seen paper and who therefore could not work up much enthusiasm for something that clipped it together. He had sold none. He had one thousand sample paperclips in the case and ten thousand more in boxes below deck.

The villagers of Manumakastu (or “Man Who Make A Stew”, as he parsed it to his sister Beatrice in his first and, as it turned out, only letter home) received him warmly, fed him well, and found him very interesting indeed.

After four months they ate him.

This was an honour, though Cornelius Bendwire might perhaps not have seen it that way. The village believed that when you ate someone interesting you kept something of them. They were right about that, in the opinion of this author, and what they kept of Cornelius Bendwire was his sample case. One thousand brass paperclips. Small, shiny, and catching the light.

It was Timo the fisherman’s grandmother who first traded one for a fish. Within a week, paperclips were moving in exchange for goods and services, all over the island. Three for a good catch. One for a bundle of herbs. One for a morning’s water-carrying.

The Chief of Manumakastu was a large and thoughtful woman called Maeva who had run the island for twenty years with a mixture of wisdom and firmness that the village respected. She watched all this with great interest. She understood very quickly what the paperclips were becoming. Not tools. Not ornaments.

A language.

A way of saying: this is what my work is worth and this is what yours is worth, and we can trade without carrying fish or breadfruit to the person who has the thing we want and hoping they also happen to want fish or breadfruit.

She decided to formalise the system and make it law on the island. She kept a hundred paperclips for herself - ten percent of the money supply. The rest, she said, would be distributed amongst the islanders.

But almost immediately a problem arose: one thousand paperclips between three hundred and twelve people was not very many each. People said they would be willing to work for a half, a quarter, a tenth of a paperclip - but if you started cutting paperclips up how would that be measured? You couldn’t reliably split a paperclip into fractions anyone could use, the wise elders of the tribe said.

The paperclips were already spreading thin. The island’s population was growing and trade was moving fast. The fixed supply of a thousand metal paperclips simply couldn’t keep up. Chief Maeva called a meeting of the whole village and explained the problem. She was still explaining it when a man at the back of the crowd raised his hand. His name was Raka.

Raka was not a fisherman or a farmer or a builder or an elder. He was the kind of man who was hard to describe because he had never done any one thing long enough to be known for it. He had a pleasant manner and a quick mind and he was known for being present at important conversations, then absent when the work needed doing. His eyes were always still, and always watching.

Raka also had three large sons — Manu, Heke, and Toa — who were known for being large. He also had, on the eastern edge of the village where the cliff came down to meet the beach, a cave. It was deep and dry with only one entrance, narrow enough that one of his large sons could fill its doorway completely just by standing still in the correct place.

He had been listening to Chief Maeva with the focused attention of a person who has just heard something that changes everything.

I have a solution, he said. Raka’s solution was this: the paperclips would go into Raka’s cave for safekeeping. Raka’s large sons would guard them and guarantee their safety. Then - and this was the clever part, he beamed - they would produce tokens — small flat pieces of oyster shell, smoothed and shaped — that represented fractions of the paperclips.

Five shapes, five values. A large round token for a whole paperclip, a smaller circle meant a half paperclip, a triangle for a quarter, a little square for a tenth and a tiny rectangle, the smallest of all, would be a hundredth of a paperclip token. One thousand paperclips, five shapes of shell. That was all they needed, Raka said - and his tone gave his words a natural weight. This guy sounds like he knows a thing or two about this, the villagers thought. He sounds like an EXPERT.

Everyone on the island would hold an amount of tokens equal to the number of paperclips they owned in the cave. Raka continued. They would be able to trade the tokens instead of the paperclips. Anyone who wanted their actual paperclips back could bring their tokens to the cave and exchange them, no questions asked.

Raka’s family would cut and paint the tokens and would make sure that the value of the total number of shell tokens in circulation would never add up to more than the thousand paperclips in the cave. That was very important, Raka said. The islanders nodded vaguely. They were bored. They just wanted a convenient way to trade fractions of a paperclip.

These tokens, said Raka, would be called ‘money.’ His cave would be called a ‘bank.’

There was a murmur. The words were new but the idea was not. Everyone already understood, from weeks of trading paperclips, what it meant for something to be money. They just didn’t have a word for it before.

Money. Bank. Paperclips for all, a safe place to store them and a handy way to trade them. It sure sounded alright to the islanders, and they thanked Raka for dreaming it up. Chief Maeva said she would consider the proposal. Were there any questions?

A hand went up. It belonged to a man called Vai. He was quiet and precise, had taught himself numbers from a book that had washed ashore, and had a reputation for asking questions other people found exhausting.

Vai said: what stops more tokens being made than there are paperclips to back them?

Raka smiled. Nothing, he said, except the honesty of the token maker and good governance by the Chief. The tokens would only be issued when paperclips were in the cave to match them. The Chief and Raka would guarantee this. Everyone could trust that the value of tokens would always match the value of paperclips because Chief Maeva had given her word.

Vai said: but how would anyone know? If the tokens and the paperclips are both controlled by the same arrangement, and the cave has only one entrance, and that entrance is filled by one of Raka’s very large sons — how will anyone verify the count?

There was a silence.

Raka asked Vai if he was suggesting that Chief Maeva would lie to her own people

Everyone looked at Vai.

Vai looked at his feet. He said no. He said he was sure everything would be fine. He said he was sorry for the question. He sat down.

The meeting ended. People went home. Vai walked to his house and sat at his table with his numbers book and stared at the wall.

The following day Chief Maeva called Raka to her house. They sat across from each other and spoke plainly, because they were both practical people and there was no one else in the room.

Maeva said: you will control the tokens. I will issue a Chief’s Decree that makes your tokens the only legal tokens. Between us we will control the money.

Raka said: yes.

Maeva said: and what shall we do if anyone tries to make tokens without our permission?

Raka said: the tokens only work if there is only one kind. Anyone who makes their own steals from everyone who holds the real ones. It is a crime against the whole island. They must be punished. Seriously enough that no one tries again. In fact, they must be killed.

This was partly true. In a system of this kind anyone who makes their own steals from everyone. Anyone who makes too many steals from everyone, too, as we shall see. Maeva issued the decree the next morning.

The paperclips went into the cave. Manu stood in the entrance. The tokens went out across the island — round and oval and triangular and square, smooth oyster shell worn warm by hands, all made in Raka’s official token factory — and the island called what it had money, because that is what it was.

The happiness was real. Timo sold his fish and bought breadfruit and paid the water-carriers and went home on Wednesday with things he needed that he hadn’t had on Monday. Old woman Pua sold her herbs and saved enough to fix her roof without asking anyone for favours or charity. Young couples borrowed oyster shell circles and ovals, bought starter huts and paid the lenders back, with a few on top, which they happily earned in their day to day activities, which they started to call ‘jobs’.

Old worn tokens were always retired when new ones were made, so that the total value of tokens on the island was always equal to the one thousand that Cornelius Bendwire had brought with him at the start of all this. The salesman’s samples sat untouched in the island’s vault. That was always the rule. Raka watched closely, as he always did, as people became more and more used to spending ‘money’ and thought less and less about the paperclips. One thousand paperclips. Tokens to match, always. That was very important. Anyone who makes their own steals from everyone.

Raka watched, and he waited, and his system took hold. He knew that sooner or later, the day would come when Chief Maeva wanted something she couldn’t afford. He didn’t have to wait long.

You see, Chief Maeva was the government on the island. And governments like spending on things that make them popular, and increase both their own power and the need for government. There are no exceptions to this, where governments are concerned. There are many types of government. All of them do this.

A new fishing net for Timo’s father, whose old one had rotted. A new road to connect the harbour to the village. A ceremony to mark the end of a hard season. Gifts to the elders at the midwinter gathering. Witch doctor treatments for all, from cradle to grave, free at the point of use. Both extravagant and not-so-extravagant items: just the ordinary business of being a Chief. One has to look the part, as well, she was fond of saying, as she forked out for dresses, jewels and other finery.

Often the amounts Maeva spent were so large that she didn’t bother with tokens. Instead she told Raka to move her paperclips in the cave across to the account of whoever she was paying. By the third year she had spent most of the hundred paperclips she had claimed from Bendwire’s haul, and by the fourth she had spent all of them.

She still had a few tokens — shell fragments of all shapes, traded back to her from the village for various things — but the actual paperclips were gone. She had not thought much about this because the tokens worked perfectly. The paperclips had become little more than ideas in a cave.

Then The Centennial arrived.

The Centennial was the island’s great hundred-year celebration. It came around once in a lifetime. Everyone knew about it. Everyone had been told since childhood that when The Centennial came, the Chief would host a feast for the whole island that would last three days, with music and dancing and more food than anyone could eat. The Chief always paid, they said. That was tradition. That was what Chiefs did. The whole island would be watching.

Maeva counted her tokens. She did not have enough for a fish supper, let alone a centennial celebration for hundreds of people. She sat in her house for a long time looking at the pile, which was more gap than shell.

Then Raka came to see her. He knew - as Raka always knew things - that The Centennial was coming and that Chief Maeva didn’t have enough tokens for the party. He sat down across from her in the same chairs where they had made their arrangement, years before.

He looked at her counting her tokens.

He said, almost as an afterthought - almost as though the idea had just occurred to him, which it most certainly had not:

‘Why don’t I just cut and paint you a hundred paperclips’ worth? We needn’t mention that you do not actually own the paperclips to back them.’

Maeva looked at him. Raka looked back, trying his best to keep a neutral and pleasant visage. We will not say you do, he said. We will not say you don’t. We simply will not mention it in the village square.

The Centrennial was three weeks away. The whole island was expecting a feast. Three days of music and dancing and more food than anyone could eat. The Chief always paid. That was tradition. A hundred paperclips’ worth?

Maeva said yes, and Raka smiled. I have one condition, he said. Every time I cut and paint you secret shell tokens, you must agree that I can cut and paint an equal number for myself.

Thinking of the party, and thinking in particular of what people would say if it was not up to the standard of that thrown by her great great Grandmother chief Chiyo, Chief Maeva agreed. They shook hands. One more thing, Chief - we must never speak of this, Raka said, and went home, and gave a quiet instruction to the staff in his factory.

That night a chest containing a hundred paperclips’ worth of freshly-painted shells in different token sizes - circle, oval, triangle, square and rectangle - made its way on a litter over to the Chief’s house. A similar consignment was quietly deposited in Raka’s personal vault.

There were now one thousand two hundred paperclips’ worth of tokens on the island, and only one thousand paperclips. And nobody noticed. Not yet.

The Centennial was magnificent. Maeva spent all hundred paperclips’ worth of new tokens. They blasted out across the island in the hands and the pockets of the people who she paid to throw the mother of all parties. Three days of music and dancing and more food than anyone could eat.

The whole island said it was the finest, most lavish Centennial in the island’s history. They said Maeva was the most generous Chief ever to rule the island. They went home full and happy and grateful. Raka went home and noted what had happened in a way that wasn’t written down, didn’t need to be, and that - of all the people on the island - only he yet understood.

He had something now that was worth more than any paperclip.

It became a pattern. Every time Maeva needed something — a Ceremony House refurbishment, a trading canoe, a gift to keep a difficult elder quiet, another feast, another gesture, another thing that made the island love her and made her feel like the Chief she wanted to be — she went to Raka, and Raka cut and painted her a brand new pile of shells. And every time, with her permission, he cut and painted the same number for himself. A run of shells for the government. A run of shells for the bank.

The thousand paperclips sat in the cave. The months passed. Raka cut and painted, painted and cut. Within a year, there were fifteen hundred paperclips’ worth of tokens on the island. Then two thousand. Then three. And there were still only a thousand paperclips, sitting in the dark.

And still nobody noticed. Not yet.

What Timo the fisherman did notice was that breadfruit was ‘getting more expensive’. He shrugged the thought off, the first time it arrived. There was something cold and heavy about it, that dropped into the seat of his stomach. He didn’t want to think about it. Prices go up, he told himself. Bad weather. Bad harvest. These things happen.

That winter, round the fire, Vai said something that made people put down their coconuts and look at him. He said: there is too much money on this island. There was a pause. Timo — good-natured and tired from a long day, with three children to feed and never quite enough shell tokens at the end of the week — laughed. Not unkindly. It was just such a strange thing to say.

He turned out his pockets. A round token, two ovals, a triangle with a chip out of the corner. Too much money. Tell that to my breadfruit bill, he said. Everyone laughed. Vai smiled the thin smile of a man who understands why something is funny and also why it isn’t.

I think they are secretly increasing the number of tokens whilst the number of paperclips stays the same, he said.

He tried to explain. He said: the Chief says the value of the tokens is always the same as the value of the total pile of paperclips. So if she and Raka are painting shells without adding paperclips to the pile of paperclips - jeeping lots for themselves - each shell is worth fewer paperclips. It makes everything priced in tokens feel more expensive. Your breadfruit bill isn’t going up because breadfruit is harder to grow. It’s going up because every time someone paints new shell tokens, the shell tokens you have become worth fewer paperclips.

People nodded in the way people nod when they are waiting for someone to finish speaking but they do not understand and they do not want to try to. They had just wanted a convenient way to trade fractions of paperclips. Someone mentioned the fishing at the eastern rocks, which had been unusually good of late.

Vai went home. He wrote it all down carefully on a piece of bark, every step of the reasoning, in language a child could follow. He left it at Chief Maeva’s door in the morning. He never received a reply.

Here is what nobody understood, because nobody had told them, and the one man who had tried was laughed at kindly and then ignored. When new tokens appear without paperclips to back them, every existing token becomes worth a bit less. Not noticeably. Not all at once. Just a bit. Bit by bit by bit.

Which means the fisherman will want more tokens for his fish. The farmer will want more tokens for his breadfruit. The water-carrier - who needs to buy fish and breadfruit - will want more tokens for his time.

Timo, who had been selling three fish for two tokens since the system began, found that two tokens bought slightly less breadfruit than it used to, and shrugged, because prices go up sometimes, the weather affects the harvest, these things happen. What can you do? The kids need breadfruit. He put up the price of his fish.

He was not wrong that ‘things happen’ but he was wrong about the thing that was happening. This was not the weather.

Raka knew that his new tokens would drive down the value of the old ones. When Maeva asked him to paint fifty new tokens to pay for a new harbour wall, Raka knew that the week after she paid the builders - and they took the new tokens, and spent them in the market - the money supply would be increased, its spending power would be diluted, and the price of everything would rise.

So Raka made sure he always spent from a new batch of shell tokens before he released them to everybody else. Before the market had time to show the new tokens in circulation - before the power of the supply had been thus diluted - he spent his quick; before the prices went up.

Think of it like this: if a token is worth less tomorrow than today, if you have that token today and if everyone else gets it tomorrow, then you can bend time. You can buy everything today at yesterday’s prices. You can buy everything this year at last year’s prices. Raka understood this the moment he dreamed up the painted shells. Some people’s souls just work that way.

Raka moved fast. He bought the best fishing spot on the eastern shore from old man Fetu, who was getting too old to fish it. He bought the large house near the spring when its owner died suddenly and the family needed quick tokens for the funeral. He bought three of the best boats when their owners had a bad season and needed to cover their debts fast. He built a larger house. Then another.

By the time Timo noticed the breadfruit was getting more expensive, Raka had already bought his breadfruit at the old price. By the time Timo had saved enough for a deposit and borrowed money for a new hut, Raka had already bought one - before the market moved. The interest on Timo’s loan put him further behind.

Timo paid the new price. Raka paid the money-maker’s price. Timo paid tomorrow’s price. Raka paid yesterday’s price. There were many Timos on the island. There was only one Raka.

The following winter, Vai tried again.

He had a piece of bark with numbers on it. He held it up at the fire. He said: look. Last year the money from a good catch bought this much breadfruit. This year the money from the same catch buys much less. The catch hasn’t changed. The breadfruit hasn’t changed. The only thing that’s changed seems to be the number of the tokens flying around. There are more of them than there used to be. That is why your money buys less. It is not the weather. It is the tokens.

‘They are cutting and painting behind our backs.’

An elder said he didn’t really understand numbers. He said surely if something was truly wrong the Chief would know about it, and Nuku - who ran the island’s newspaper and had studied economics for many years on the mainland - would have told them all and written a strongly worded editorial. Besides, Raka’s family had always been good people, he said. They created this wonderful money system. It’s made all our lives easier.

Vai said: with respect, the only people who know how many tokens exist and how many paperclips are in the cave are the Chief and Raka. We take their word for it.

The elder said: well. That’s what government is, isn’t it?

Someone changed the subject - started complaining about how his ex-wife was after him for more and more shell tokens every month. Vai rolled up his bark and walked home in the dark.

Maeva continued to spend. The number of paperclips’ worth of tokens on the island ballooned to five thousand, speeding up commerce and life in general. It was a time of plenty. Coconuts, fish, spring water transportation, agriculture and the weaving of palm fibre clothes: the wheels of every industry were oiled by the easy grease Raka had invented.

When trade required it - when people got stuck - Maeva would quietly give Raka the wink, and Raka would cut and paint another load of shells. Maeva stopped asking how many paperclips’ worth were in circulation. And every time Raka dumped a fresh batch on the market, he cut and painted some for himself, as per his agreement with Maeva - and bought himself a proper cash flowing asset, before the prices went up.

The population continued to grow. Fast. Too fast. The islanders started running out of room. And that was when a thought burrowed into Maeva’s mind like a wasp into a mango: the paperclips were just sitting there. A thousand of them, in the cave, doing nothing.

Nobody ever asked for them back. Nobody ever came to exchange tokens for actual paperclips. They just sat there, year after year, in the dark. Real and solid and completely pointless, in practical terms - and Raka was cutting and painting tokens anyway. If the tokens worked without the paperclips — if people just used the tokens, believed in the tokens, traded in the tokens, never once asked to see inside the cave — then what exactly were the paperclips for?

It was while she was having these thoughts - intrusive thoughts such as these - that the chief of Havari sent a delegation to Manumakastu. The island of Oriki — small, fertile, lying uninhabited in the water between the two nations — was for sale, the delegation proclaimed. The Havarians were willing to part with it, for a handsome fee. Maeva listened, her heart heavy with the thoughts of the young families on Manumakastu who were running out of space to grow.

She sat down with the Havarians in the meeting house. She offered them chests and chests of the cut and painted tokens of oyster shell - as much as their boats could carry. They looked at the painted shells and were silent for a moment.

Then: We don’t know these, they said. On Havari these are just shells cut up and dipped in paint.

Maeva offered them breadfruit. They smiled with faces polite and shook their heads.

Fish?

They laughed, then - trying not to be rude. Maeva thought of the paperclips, lying in the dark. She took the Havarians to the cave. The hulk of Manu stepped aside. Maeva lifted the torch.

The Havarians’ eyes grew wide. They had never seen so much brass in one place. On Havari, a single paperclip was a thing of wonder. Hauls such as this were the stuff of sailors’ stories, washed up on beaches, passed between families. A thousand of them, glittering in torchlight, was beyond anything they had imagined. They sold Maeva the island on the spot, and shook hands.

That evening she went to Raka and told him what she had done. In the gloomy torchlight in the audience room of his mansion she thought she saw him smile a smile that she had never seen before. Do not worry, he said. We can fix this.

Before dawn came, he cut and painted a thousand paperclips’ worth of shells to replace what she had given away, and in accord with their agreement - never mentioned, always resepcted - he cut another thousand clips’ worth for himself. Then he took a broken shell, slit the tips of both their fingers and pressed them together, hard so their blood mingled in their veins.

We are sworn in blood to a secret, Chief Maeva, he said. A secret none on this island can ever know. As long as the government and the bank work together, all will be well, and we shall know riches at levels no man has ever tasted. But the rest will suffer greatly, and if they catch us they will be angry. They may want to kill us. We must stick together.

Maeva swore the blood oath in the name of her ancestors and she felt them there in the hut with her.

Young families moved to Oriki. The population grew. Everyone said Maeva was the greatest Chief of all the islands in the Pacific. There were now six thousand paperclips’ worth of tokens in circulation on the islands.

And no real paperclips at all.

Nuku wrote a small article about the purchase of Oriki in the island newspaper, tucked away on page five between the paddling forecast and the weekly canoe maintenance column. It was boring. Nobody read it apart from Vai. As he sat by the fire and began explaining why selling the paperclips was a serious problem - because even though the tokens still worked today, the principle of it meant that….

One young family yawned as a single unit, got up and went home to put the children to bed. Then another. Half an hour later everyone was gone, just like the paperclips.

Raka carried on painting shells. That winter Vai came to the communal fireside with no rolled bark and no numbers. He just sat there. Someone asked him if he had anything to say.

He said: how much did your breadfruit cost last year? The man said he couldn’t really remember.

Vai said: I can. I wrote it down. It cost a hundredth of a paperclip. Now it costs four hundredths. Your earnings haven’t changed. Your work hasn’t changed. The fish haven’t changed. You are working exactly as hard as you were four years ago and you can buy a quarter of what you could buy then.

The man said yes but the economy is complicated isn’t it and there are many factors. What about the war in Russia? What about climate change? What about the aging population? What about the damn Iranians, the fucking Afghans, the blasted Israelis and the rest? That must all have some effect on inflation, they all said, getting cross with Vai. Someone else mentioned the fishing at the eastern rocks.

Vai went home.

The breadfruit got more expensive. Timo had two fishermen working for him. One of them came and asked him for a pay rise. Please, Timo, he said. Have a heart. Look at the price of breadfruit. But Timo could not afford to pay the man any more - he needed to buy breadfruit for himself.

The breadfruit got more expensive. He let the man go, and worked harder himself. Raka built another house.

Something had shifted in the room where Chief Maeva and Raka still met, every week. There was not any problem with the supply of money. Whenever Maeva needed some funds for a new project, or for an event to soothe the growing restlessness in the villages, Raka never let her down. There was no issue with their working relationship - each understood the other. But - almost too slowly to notice it happening - something had shifted.

In the beginning Maeva had been the power. She had all the force. She had the Decree. She had the island’s loyalty and the weight of the chieftaincy. She could call in men, with spears, who would do her bidding. Their fathers had done her mother’s bidding. Their grandfathers her grandmother’s, and so forth. All Raka had to start with was an idea and a cave.

Now Raka owned all the boats on the island, the fishing spots, thirty five percent of the housing, eighty eight percent of the agricultural land, six of the island’s nine top beaches and - sitting underneath it all like a foundation straight from hell - the shell token factory. The shell token factory that only existed because of Maeva’s Chief’s Decree.

The Decree only meant anything as long as the cave was full of paperclips, and only Raka knew that the paperclips were gone. If Raka made a noise about it, everything fell apart - but if everything fell apart, what did Raka lose?

He would lose the arrangement, that was all. He would keep his wealth. Maeva would lose everything. She would lose her authority, which was her identity and her reason for existing. She already knew she had sold Raka everything else. She understood one morning, looking out at the bay, that she could not afford to displease Raka. She could not afford that, at all.

She was still the Chief, that was true. She still presided. The village still bowed when she passed. She still lived well and was treated with great respect and made proclamations from the steps of the magnificent Ceremony House that everyone agreed was the finest building on the island. She had built it with a generous loan of shell tokens from Raka.

Now though she always did what Raka needed her to do. They were a team, after all, weren’t they?

One evening Timo’s son came to him and asked whether things would get better. Timo said: I expect so. Things go in cycles, son. Work hard, be careful with your shell tokens, save for your retirement. It’ll come right.

Timo had been saying this for years.

He worked harder than his father had worked. He owned less than his father had owned. His friends were in the same boat (literally, at times).

None of them could have told you why, because Raka funded the island’s schools and he made sure they didn’t teach this stuff.

Vai was at the market on a Tuesday morning, standing near the breadfruit stall, older now, his numbers book falling apart at the spine. He waited for a quiet moment and said, to no one in particular and everyone who could hear: the cave is empty.

A woman buying breadfruit looked at him.

He said: there are no paperclips left. There haven’t been for years. The tokens you are holding are backed by nothing. Raka’s family has been producing tokens without paperclips to match them for years. The original paperclips are all gone. Everything you are buying and selling and saving is built on a promise that was broken a long time ago in a room with a closed door.

The breadfruit woman looked at the tokens in her hand. Worn and warm and familiar. They bought less breadfruit than they used to. She had adapted to this the way you adapt to a bad knee — you stop noticing and you just walk a bit differently. She handed the tokens to the breadfruit seller and went home.

An old man passing dropped a small square token into Vai’s hand, the way you drop a coin into a busker’s cup. Vai looked at it. He put it in his pocket and went home.

Raka’s family continues to get richer, operating from its base in the interior of the island, on the very best farmland where the breadfruit grows fat and heavy like a pub cat. Maeva’s granddaughter owns the decree, which means she and The Family (as Raka’s tribe has become known) continues to enjoy the mutual benefits of a functioning relationship with the state.

Timo’s grandson owns his nets. They are good nets. He made them himself. He gets up before dawn and walks to the water, past Raka’s house with the lights already burning. (Raka’s family rises early. They are busy people with a great deal to manage.)

Timo’s grandson fishes from a boat that belongs to Raka’s family, in a spot with Raka’s family’s name on the deed, and comes home to a house he has lived in his whole life - a house he loves - which technically (according to a document in a locked chest somewhere) belongs to Raka’s family. Nobody talks about this very much.

Timo’s grandson sells his catch. It is Monday morning, so he pays his boat rent to Raka’s grandson with the ledger and the pleasant expression that is not quite a smile. He buys breadfruit with what is left. He worries when the catch is poor. He tells his children that things go in cycles and you have to keep going.

He is a good man. He is getting poorer every year and he does not know why. The cave is empty, the door is closed and outside - where anyone could have read it if anyone had thought to look - is nothing. No board, no count, no number.

Just Manu’s grandson, standing in the entrance, looking out at the dark.

THE END

A note for grown-ups reading this at bedtime:

If the child asks what happened to the paperclips, say: they were spent, a little at a time, on things the Chief wanted, then on things Raka wanted, then on things Raka wanted that the Chief didn’t even know about, until there were none left.

If the child asks why nobody checked, say: Manu’s grandson stood in the doorway and threatened people who tried to check.

If the child asks what the tokens are worth now, say: whatever someone will give you for one today. Which is less than yesterday. Which will be less than tomorrow.

If the child asks why Timo doesn’t just stop using the tokens, say: what else would he use? And who would he buy things from? And whose boat would he fish from? And whose land would he farm?

If the child asks whether this happens in real life, say: yes.

If the child asks where, say: everywhere that has a cave and a man who had an idea and a Chief who needed something built and for people to like them.

If the child asks what to do about it say: that is a very good question. You should keep asking it. Loudly. And don’t stop just because someone laughs. That’s what they did to Vai. Find other people who ask it. Eventually, together, you will find a way.

Put the child to bed.

Think about your savings.

Think about what they bought five years ago.

Think about Monday morning.

Think about the boat your grandfather owned.

This is not the weather.