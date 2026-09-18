A disabled woman who reported domestic abuse to Cambridgeshire Police claims the force’s own solicitors leaked the information to her abusive ex husband within days.

Weightmans LLP wrote to Hazel Walker, 63, three days after she filed a domestic abuse report - when she had told nobody else about it.

Weightmans LLP holds contracts to provide millions of pounds worth of legal services to public bodies, including multiple police forces

Ms Walker made the statement to Cambridgeshire Constabulary on November 26 2025, alleging decades of coercive control and financial abuse by her former husband Philip Hughes Walker and other members of his family.

Hunt & Gather has reviewed a recording of the interview in which an officer is heard telling her she had recorded “several pages” of evidence of crimes.

Ms Walker told Hunt & Gather: "I told the police everything, in confidence, because I trusted them. Within days, the same information was being used against me by the man I'd reported. I want to know how that happened, and I don't think I'm the only person this could happen to."

She says she had not disclosed the substance of her report to anyone other than the police.

On December 1 2025, Weightmans LLP — the national law firm retained by Cambridgeshire Constabulary under a public framework contract — wrote to Ms Walker on behalf of her ex-husband, Philip Walker, pre-emptively denying the allegations “and any future allegations similar in nature.” No legal proceedings existed at the time in which the allegations had been raised.

Ms Walker says she believes information from her police statement reached Weightmans and, through the firm, her former husband. Hunt & Gather has asked Cambridgeshire police how any such disclosure might have occurred.

Ms Walker said: "I gave a statement I found incredibly difficult to give, believing it was safe with the police. Three days later, a letter arrived denying abuse, from lawyers who work for the same force I'd just spoken to. Nobody has explained that to me, nine months on."

Weightmans is the only firm appointed to all seven lots of the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime’s National Legal Services Framework, through which police forces across England, Wales and Northern Ireland procure legal services including for police misconduct cases and regulatory advice. Cambridgeshire Constabulary is among the forces covered by the framework.

The firm separately acts for Philip Walker, Roderick Hughes Walker and Bathgate Business Finance Limited in an unrelated civil claim brought against them by Ms Walker.

Leaked? David McGuire at Weightmans was the solicitor on the case.

According to Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s own disclosed records, the force’s Crime Data Integrity Registrar identified that the crimes identified in her report should be recorded in writing, the day after Ms Walker’s statement.

The report was later closed internally as “non-crime.” Ms Walker has not been issued with a crime reference number or given an explanation.

She says the recording of her police statement was later deleted while a formal complaint about the force’s handling of her case remained open. She also told us that the force gave two differing explanations for the deletion.

Chief Constable Simon Megicks’ office has twice declined to refer the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Under the Police Reform Act 2002, referral to the IOPC is made by the force rather than the complainant, and is mandatory in certain circumstances.

Hunt & Gather first raised questions about the matter with Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s press office in January 2026.

A force spokesperson said at the time that the alleged conduct “happened in America” and that “the United States has jurisdiction.”

Ms Walker holds a legal opinion from Jonathan Fisher KC stating that English courts hold exclusive jurisdiction over the trusts and companies concerned.

The force did not respond to five further questions Hunt & Gather put to it the same month regarding crime recording standards and whether the matter had been referred to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau. It’s press office directed further enquiries to its complaints process.

Experts say such an interpretation if ratified as legal precedent would have a direct bearing on Donald Trump’s attempts to sue the BBC and could pave the way for the President’s use of a friendly court in the US to over-rule a decision here.

A legal industry insider - speaking on condition of anonymity - told Hunt & Gather: “This case raises an interesting question about Trump. The family court system is telling Hazel Walker to go back to America. The BBC is telling Trump he can’t litigate a British matter in America. They can’t both be right.”

Ms Walker has written to HM Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher setting out her concerns. She has included her MP, Kemi Badenoch, and Darryl Preston, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, in her communications.

Hunt & Gather approached Weightmans LLP, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Mr Megicks for comment on the matters raised in this article, and copied Mr Wilsher’s office for information. Nobody has responded.