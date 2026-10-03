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Philippa Rees's avatar
Philippa Rees
Oct 3

I have seldom read a takedown as almost balletic in its artistry! The factual moves are assured, striking a balance between swift, decisive collapse and a punctured lung!

To quote the delicious moments would arrest the movement. Tempting, but I won't! Bravo!

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Constantine Heather's avatar
Constantine Heather
Oct 6

A great read. Ty👍. I’m not sure that 100% of the old lords of manors cared so deeply about their tenants as you suggest but your point about the “act” of aristocracy is spot on. As a working class girl whose folks very kindly forked out for Saturday drama lessons, I was taught the gentle skill of RP. And even as a young teen, I learned how differently people treated me because I spoke that way. Even now decades later people express surprise when I tell them I’m not “posh”. (Their word). My greatest lesson is the substance of your article. It may look like an aristo, it may sound like an aristo but frankly if it behaves like a tosser, it’s a tosser. And that applies to everyone, including those who still possess titles and lands given them centuries ago in return for the knifings you describe.

Thanks again for a great read

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