Two men threshing sheaf - Luttrell Psalter (c.1325-1335)

In the year 1237 two kings sat in a room in York and drew a line across a map. There was another man in the room, with a ledger and an abacus, because there always is when kings discuss these things. The line crossed a field in what is now Cumbria. On one side of the line, a villager called Basil grew turnips. On the other side, Bertie grew turnips. They were good friends.



In another village lived Kofi, a man who had been freed by some passing Arab traders who had taken him from West Africa as a slave. This beautiful, mysterious rainy island was his home now, and he loved it here the way some people love the place they choose more than the one they're born in.

The morning after the kings drew the line Basil woke up and a neighbour told him: you are now English. Later that morning Bertie — collecting water from the shared well between the two villages — said to Basil 'I am now Scottish.' The turnips didn't notice. Neither did Basil and Bertie, much.



Kofi had learned the tongue of the island, liked the turnips and liked his neighbours, and lived quietly amongst them. They liked him. Basil and Bertie asked him: are you English or Scottish?



Kofi looked at the line across the field, which was imaginary and so did not really exist, outside the heads of the kings. He looked at Basil and Bertie. He said: I am from a place thousands of miles from here, as evidenced by my brown skin and differing features. You have white skin. These facts need no line to establish. But I like it here. I work hard. I respect the place. Can I stay?



Basil and Bertie said: yes. But will you be English or Scottish? Kofi said: I do not care a turnip's peel about all that. I just want to grow turnips for my family. I'll be whichever means a quiet life.



From that day forth Kofi would say he was English or Scottish, depending on who he was talking to. He didn't care at all. Basil and Bertie came to care, but they were never sure why.



Later, another man from West Africa came to the village. His features and skin were as Kofi's but he did not learn the tongue. He did not do any work. He demanded the villagers share their turnips with him, and then started bringing members of his family and wider tribe to live in the village, and they all started eating everyone's turnips also. They defecated in the streets, assaulted the village maidens and demanded ever more turnips.

Fearful that they might run out of turnips the villagers eventually killed the men and their families and used their bodies, chopped and minced, as mulch for the turnips. Kofi was one of the keenest in the killing — he had chosen to stay in this place deliberately, after he was freed by the Arab slavers - for its beauty and way of life, and he understood better than anyone what happens to a good place when people arrive who have no intention of assimilating culturally or economically.



But are you English or Scottish, Bertie and Basil asked Kofi, as he forked the remains of the last of the turnip stealers carefully into the earth between his rows of turnips.



I don't care about that, Kofi said. I find the debate arid. I have brown skin, differing features and hair that curls in a way yours does not - clearly I am no descendant of the Angles, from whom England takes its name. You, Basil, are likely of Saxon stock, given your colouring and the shape of your jaw. You, Bertie, have the cheekbones of a Pict. Neither of you has been "English" or "Scottish" for more than a morning.



I am a good and decent man and an exceptional turnip grower, and I have been here longer than that imaginary line. I stay here because the land I am from is not as fair as this. I wish this land to remain fair, and that means men such as these turnip stealers must be kept away.



But are you English or Scottish? Bertie and Basil insisted. Kofi was firm: the label does not matter, he said. What matters is keeping the turnip stealers out. We can resolve these questions, if necessary, once all turnip stealers have been converted to turnip mulch.



Kofi didn't get his quiet life. The argument between the kings about exactly where the line should be started later, and all three men were killed in the fighting that followed. The line moved back and forth, so that many villages were at times Scottish, then English and back again. As the confusion reigned the man who had been in the room when the line was drawn — the one with the ledger, not the throne — bought fields on both sides.



While you argue about national identity someone is stealing your turnip fields.

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