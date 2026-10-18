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Robert Phillips's avatar
Robert Phillips
10h

A fascinating article ,Thankyou, putting flesh on the bones of what I only had a rudimentary knowledge of.I subscribe to The Spectator and have noticed these fictional pieces (Which are usually rubbish)It's also started borrowing articles under the bi line "As seen in".Mostly from the Telegraph or Times .As Mussolini always said "Boua chi Molla"Never give up and well done..

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Chali’s Food for Thought.'s avatar
Chali’s Food for Thought.
7h

Gove in my view has no personal conviction which is typical and necessary as a politician. He like many others slithers around ratting on colleagues. He sees and hears everything. He is also another, like Jacob Rees-Mogg, who would love to be an aristocrat. Having watched him perform as a journalist/interviewer he exhibits all the airs and graces, drops his vowels and pretends to be holier than thou. He thinks he has opinions that actually matter and loves to look important. In reality he has nothing, has contributed nothing and will be forgotten in history. The only claim to his character is that he resembles a slimy fish, difficult to pin down and devious.

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