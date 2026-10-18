by Callum Watkinson

I. THE UNFLUSHABLES

We wrote last week of the Privy Council, the King’s secret club of current and former ministers, judges and bishops who run the country. They swear loyalty and secrecy on bended knee and their meetings are held in private (which is where the ‘privy’ in the name comes from). Michael Gove has been a member since 2010 - and was a very important one, at a very important time - on which more later.

In the course of the research for last week’s piece we noted how jolly difficult it is to get thrown off the Privy Council. You can ask the boss - ol’ Charlie ‘Sausage Fingers’ Saxe-Coburg, to give him his proper title - for permission to leave, but it’s very rare he will eject you.

John Profumo lied to Parliament and asked to leave. John Stonehouse faked his own death and asked to leave. Jonathan Aitken was facing a perjury investigation and asked to leave. Chris Huhne perverted the course of justice and asked to leave. Denis MacShane fiddled his expenses and asked to leave. In more than a century, the Council has actually defenestrated just three people: Sir Edgar Speyer in 1921, for disloyalty to the Crown; Elliot Morley in 2011, jailed over his expenses; and Peter Mandelson, who managed it in March this year, over his friendship with a man who committed sex crimes against children. (The Prime Minister has to ask the King to throw someone out.)

In three parts: I.The Unflushables II.The King’s Money Machine III. The Court

This week we saw, in the press and online, much discussion of another Privy Council child sex abuse scandal, with potentially far-reaching implications given the identity of the person involved. Jeffrey Donaldson - Privy Counsellor for nineteen years - was jailed for fifteen years for the rape and sexual abuse of children.

Jeffrey Donaldson - long time member of the King’s inner circle, the Privy Council, jailed for rape and sexual assault of children

Donaldson - MP for Lagan Valley for nearly three decades - was a linchpin of Westminster and Northern Irish politics, and a key plank in the bridge between the two. He learned politics from Enoch Powell - another Privy Counsellor - who moved to Northern Ireland in 1974. Donaldson became his constituency agent at nineteen and ran his election campaigns in 1983 and 1986. One wonders how much murky detail about how Britain really works Privy Counsellor Powell imparted to the ambitious young Donaldson in those years. He’d have done this privately, naturally.

Donaldson joined the Orange Order at sixteen (he would go on to rise to the rank of Assistant Grand Master) and served as a corporal in the Ulster Defence Regiment. He walked out of the Good Friday talks on the morning the deal was done because there was no guarantee the IRA would disarm before Sinn Féin entered government. A man of principle.

Five years later he walked out on the Ulster Unionists too, along with Arlene Foster, and joined the DUP. In 2007 he was sworn of the Privy Council so that he could be briefed ‘on Privy Council terms’ about the security situation in Northern Ireland.

A man of principle, now a Privy Counsellor.

He was the DUP’s Chief Whip at Westminster when its ten MPs propped up Theresa May’s government. He was knighted for political service in 2016 and became the party’s leader in 2021. He then kept Stormont dark for two years over the Brexit protocol before cutting the deal that brought it back in 2024, when the Northern Ireland Secretary thanked him for his ‘constructive dialogue.’

A man of principle, and a Privy Counsellor, who could make Northern Ireland work. During a large part of that career - from 1985 to 2008 - the man of principle who became a Privy Counsellor was raping and abusing children.

On 22 June a jury at Newry Crown Court convicted him on eighteen counts: one of rape, thirteen of indecent assault on a child and four of gross indecency with a child. Sentencing him on 15 October to fifteen years in prison, Judge Paul Ramsey said: ‘There has not been, and doubtless will not be, one word of regret, apology or shame from this man to at least provide his victims with some crumb of comfort.’

He remained ‘The Right Honourable’ throughout his trial and resigned from the Privy Council two days after the verdict, by letter from his solicitor. The Council itself did nothing.

I’m going to go ahead and state the obvious (which I know is not what you read this column for, but indulge me): a man whose appetites dictate that he rape children, who has set himself up as a man of principle in a public role, is ripe for blackmail. To be clear: we’re not saying we have evidence that anyone blackmailed Donaldson. We are saying that anyone who found out he was raping kids could easily have done so (in private, naturally) while he was operating the levers of state between 1997 and 2024, including during the Great Brexit Betrayal when his party’s votes kept Theresa May in Downing Street. We would never have known, because blackmail is done in private. Or in privy, as the medieval court would have said.

Blackmailing political figures with threats about exposure of their sexual behaviour has been the game of viziers, courtiers, courtesans and the like for centuries. In 1822 the Foreign Secretary, Lord Castlereagh, told the King he was being blackmailed over an alleged tryst with a man - and days later cut his own throat. Nobody has ever established what the blackmailers wanted from him, if anything. It’s the fear that does the work.

Virginia Giuffre wrote in her posthumous memoir that Jeffrey Epstein boasted he could blackmail powerful men with the tapes he kept. The US Justice Department and FBI - under Donald Trump and Pam Bondi, mark you - say they found no credible evidence he did. We don’t believe them on that and we don’t think you should either.

Can you see it yet? No? I’ll carry on.

Mandelson is not currently liked, if he ever was.

I never understood the appeal of Peter Mandelson - a TV producer who became a Labour spin doctor, then an MP, then a minister, then a mate of Jeffrey Epstein’s, then a trade envoy, then a Lord, then a national disgrace. His grandfather was Herbert Morrison - a policeman’s son from Lambeth who left school at fourteen and helped build the welfare state. The grandson traded on the name and the connections, took the ermine, and spent decades taking a generalised dump on the idea of public service.

Yes Hartlepool kept electing him, but in those days Hartlepool would have elected a wheelie bin full of conkers if it had a Labour rosette stuck on the front. Everyone loathed Mandelson - that’s why the Prince of Darkness nickname stuck - yet this obviously toxic turd was repeatedly regurgitated from the body politic onto the plates of the public who were forced to eat it, again and again and again, until his moral bankruptcy became completely undeniable. YouGov reckons he still has a six per cent approval rating. I’d like to check their data - sounds a bit high to me.

This is explained in our view by his seat on the Privy Council, to which he was sworn in 1998. He was first forced out of Blair’s cabinet the same year for hiding a dodgy secret loan from a businessman his department was meant to be investigating. Blair brought him back within a year but in 2001 he was gone again, after it emerged he’d made a call about a British passport for a billionaire who had pledged £1 million to a pet project of his, the Millennium Dome. Sanctioned? Not a bit of it - he was rewarded with a posting to Brussels as Britain’s European Trade Commissioner, one of the most powerful jobs in world trade. In 2008 he was a guest on the yacht of Oleg Deripaska, the Russian oligarch whose aluminium firm had benefited from an EU tariff decision Mandelson signed off in 2005. It just goes on and on and on. Whenever he apparently screwed up, he was looked after. I never understood it.

I do now. Those weren’t screw ups. As I wrote last week, Britain is a feudal monarchy disguised as a parliamentary democracy, with lots of waffle about conventions, agreements and silent understandings in place to hoodwink the public about that fact. In a country pretending to be one thing whilst being another, the power of the ‘quiet word’, ‘word to the wise’ stuff is multiplied and screw-ups are not what you think.

How often have you heard the following in so-called ‘political coverage’: a source close to the minister says; friends of the Chancellor believe; allies say; it is understood that; well-placed sources; briefing war; whispering campaign; on manoeuvres; the dark arts; off the record; knife in the back.

All of it amounts to gossip, smear, slander and manipulation. In a country obsessed with hiding its true nature, that is run on whispers, favours, rumours and the fear of rumours, Mandelson’s slippery default operating system (which the public rightly hated on contact) is something akin to a superpower. That is why he kept coming back.

Which brings us on to Michael Gove, who always seemed to me to be attempting a passable Mandelson impression. It’s the fake-aristo camp - though why anyone would want to impersonate Mandelson is not within my gift to fathom. He always gave ‘tawdry vaudeville player with too much make-up’ to me. Is it possible to be a cheap knock-off of a cheap knock-off?

Gove’s CV is a similar catalogue of failing up punctuated by scandal. Sworn of the Privy Council in 2010, when David Cameron made him Education Secretary, the power went to his pointed head immediately and he went to war with the teachers with such zeal that by 2014 the Tories’ own pollsters had him down as a vote-loser. Cameron demoted him to Chief Whip but a year later he was back, as Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor. He fronted Vote Leave alongside Boris Johnson then promptly knifed the tubby blond lothario on the morning of his leadership launch, ran himself, lost and was sacked by fellow Privy Counsellor Theresa May. Within a year he was back in the Cabinet as Environment Secretary.

In 2019 he admitted to taking cocaine as a young journalist. I don’t care whether he took cocaine. The point is about a double standard: in 1999, around the time he says he was using, Gove penned a column in the Times attacking London’s ‘liberal consensus’ on decriminalising drugs. That’s the hypocrisy of the entire mainstream British commentariat in one sentence: they’ll write whatever they’re paid to write, and blether on the airwaves, but the way they live is another matter, and so the mirror they claim to hold up to the rest of us for comment is not even their own reality. Gove’s cocaine-fuelled judgement of cocaine users is an excellent example of a Britain that is thoroughly committed to lying to itself.

In 2020 Gove’s department unlawfully stitched up a £560,000 Covid contract - no competition, nobody else considered - for a company run by friends of Dominic Cummings. Or so the High Court ruled in June 2021. Seven months later the Court of Appeal, led by the Lord Chief Justice, Lord Burnett - another Privy Counsellor - overturned it. Reminder: every Court of Appeal judge is a Privy Counsellor.

Can you see it yet? No? I’ll carry on.

II. THE KING’S MONEY

In 2019 Gove - by then a Privy Counsellor of nine years (and so a Capo in Liz ‘Corgis’ Windsor’s gang) became Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Lancaster Castle, one of the Duchy’s historic buildings

You should look at the Duchy of Lancaster as the King’s private money machine. The King’s herald, the BBC, will occasionally run stories about the Sovereign Grant. This is the public money that pays for the monarch’s official life: the palaces, the staff, the state visits. It’s set at a slice of the profits of the Crown Estate, it’s published every year, and every year the handful of so-called ‘cranks’ and ‘weirdos’ who think we should abolish the monarchy gets mildly cross about it.

The Duchy of Lancaster doesn’t get too much coverage from the BBC because the king doesn’t want you thinking about it. It owns nearly 42,000 acres of farmland, 1.9 million square feet of offices, shops and industrial property, and 96 miles of foreshore, across 23 counties, not just Lancashire. It’s worth £687 million, and in the year to March 2026 it handed the King £25.2 million, for his private use. If it were a company, Charlie would be the only shareholder.

And as struggling SMEs all over the country are plundered by HMRC and their local council, with the Westminster government’s encouragement, again and again and again, they should consider the very special tax position enjoyed by the Duchy of Lancaster: no corporation tax, no capital gains tax (the King volunteers to pay income tax on what he takes out, which is decent of him) and immunity from freedom of information requests.

In 2017 the Paradise Papers - a leak of millions of documents from an offshore law firm - revealed that the Duchy had put about £10 million into offshore funds in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda. A slice of it ended up in BrightHouse, the rent-to-own firm that charged some of Britain’s poorest families eye-watering interest on sofas and fridges. The Duchy said its investments were ‘fully audited and legitimate’.

Even the herald couldn’t avoid mentioning it. In fact it was a bit of an own goal: the BBC was one of the partners in the Paradise Papers investigation - a trawl through millions of leaked offshore documents - and the Queen’s Duchy turned up in the net. By the time anyone at the BBC realised whose money was in there, they were already signed up. One can only imagine the call to the Palace. ‘Terribly sorry, ma’am - it’s the Panorama chaps, you see. Contractually obliged. They’ve just gone a bit off script. Won’t happen again.’ And it hasn’t.

So the herald blew the trumpet loudly about the money the Queen had in BrightHouse - a firm that rented sofas to the poor at up to 99 per cent interest. Great headline; the amount involved was about three grand. The story got about a week of chatter, then the curtain came down again.

The real story - that the head of state’s private fortune is invisible unless someone leaks the paperwork - never got told. The Duchy doesn’t publish where its money is invested, and you can’t submit a freedom of information request about it, either - they’re exempt. Where is all the dough now? Which jurisdiction? Who knows.

If all of that hasn’t sold you on the idea of getting yourself a Duchy one day, let me tell you about the bona vacantia angle. In the Duchy’s own words, it gets ‘the assets of dissolved companies which have their registered office in the County Palatine and of individuals who die intestate in the County Palatine.’ Essentially: die in Lancashire, Merseyside or Greater Manchester without a will or traceable family and the Duchy gets the lot. More than £60 million in the ten years to 2023, according to this excellent reporting by the Guardian, who got hold of a leaked internal document showing that in 2020 the Duchy wrote itself a permission slip.

The policy cleared Duchy officials to spend dead people’s money across a wide sweep of the estate’s money-making properties. The document even admits this might bring an ‘incidental’ benefit to the Privy Purse - aka Charlie Sausage Fingers’ personal money clip. The Guardian concluded the King was ‘secretly profiting from the assets of dead citizens’.

The Duchy has always said the money goes to charity. Its own accounts tell a different story. Until 2025, the dead people’s money was ‘applied by the Duchy’ to the upkeep of Lancaster Castle, the Savoy Chapel ‘and nine other castles’ first - and charity got what was left. In the year to March 2025, the Duchy took in £10.2 million of dead people’s money. By the time it had taken out the costs of its castles and administration, £1.8 million of that year’s haul was left over for charity.

Then, in April 2025 - seventeen months after the Guardian’s story - it tidied things up. Now all the dead people’s money goes to charity - but it’s the Duchy’s own charity, the Duke of Lancaster’s Foundation - and the Duchy applies to it for grants. In the first year it handed over £8.9 million and got £6.7 million straight back, including £2.9 million for what its own accounts file under ‘investment property’ - the same ledger as its shooting rights.

Follow the money round. The Duchy hands the dead’s money to its own charity. Its own charity hands most of it straight back to the Duchy to do up the Duchy’s own castles. The charity that actually writes cheques to foodbanks and village halls and the like, the Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund, got none of it. Last year it made 262 grants averaging about £2,300 each - just over six hundred grand, whilst trousering almost nine million quid for itself.

All, of course, accompanied by lashings of waffle about how it’s VITAL that these buildings are preserved for future generations. Charlie has always been BIG on ‘conservation’. The fact that he banks the Duchy’s surplus - £25.2 million last year - from an estate whose value rises with every building thus preserved is just a happy side effect. There is a rule, the Duchy’s own, that income from charity-funded restorations is offset against future grants. The Duchy wrote the rule, runs the charity, and keeps the castle. Wills ‘Chopper’ Wales, broadly speaking, gets the same sweetheart deal on his Duchy, that of Cornwall.

The reason I have gone off on that Duchy digression is to try to land the following with you: the Court of Charles III operates like any other medieval feudal court/modern Parliamentary Democracy mash-up of your psychedelic nightmares. There are around 750 Privy Counsellors. The ones who hang about at court are the ones who enjoy the intrigue. Gove was Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster from 2019 to 2021, when it was writing itself that permission slip to spend dead people’s money on its money-making properties. I’d bet my van that money was still flowing offshore and coming back. I’d bet it is today. Nobody puts ten million into Bermuda and the Caymans and then calls it a day.

And it’s all done in private, naturally. We only know about the offshore funds because somebody leaked them, and nobody has leaked the investment books since. Anyone who fancies it, our contact details are in our bio.

Johnson put Gove in that job the day he became PM, just in time for The Plague. If Sausage Fingers has a point man to help steer his rackets through Parliament, that point man is the Chancellor of the Duchy: always a minister, always a member who has sworn an oath on bended knee. That was Michael Gove, through the heady days of the pandemic. They’ll say it’s merely ceremonial, but the door is always shut.

By 2024 Michael may have grown bored with pretending to represent the people of Surrey Heath. He must have known he was about to lose it to the Liberal Democrats anyway, due to a more more or less constant litany of abuse of the people of Britain by his chums David, Theresa, Boris and Rishi. Rather than log a lost election on his glittering political CV, he gracefully stepped aside, and a very rich friend of his called Paul bought him The Spectator. Michael had always wanted a shiny magazine of his own to play with, you see, since he was a journalist taking orders from editors.

Can you see it yet? No? I’ll carry on.

III. THE COURT

The Spectator was first published in 1828 by Robert Rintoul, a Perthshire printer and radical who’d spent his formative years in Dundee fighting the town’s ruling clique. His magazine coined the battle cry of the Great Reform Act - ‘the Bill, the whole Bill, and nothing but the Bill’. It was uncompromising and principled in its fight against rotten boroughs and a House of Commons run by a few families for their own benefit. Rintoul spent his career on exactly what this piece is about: small cliques running things for themselves.

Two hundred years on, the magazine is run by a knight and a lord - one with deep pockets, one with a taste for political intrigue - both products of David Cameron’s chumocracy. Meanwhile, editorial quality control at the Spectator appears to have taken some time off.

Meet Hilda Bombay and Helen D’Vorcee, characters created out of thin air by a person, or group of people, who clearly believe they are funnier than they are, believe their internal sexual dialogue is of interest to others, and don’t care a whit about the tastes of loyal readers like my mother who have kept their magazine afloat for nigh-on two centuries.

Hilda, a 24-year-old posh, affluent Londoner, boasts of her ‘generous chest, a perky apple-shaped backside and prey eyes’, describes herself as ‘an old soul, in a soft, supple body’, and sneers at ‘OnlyFans prostitute Madonna-whores’. Helen talks of a ‘mystery gigolo’ who is ‘hung like a horse’ who she is ‘ready to mount despite having never seen his face.’

It’s all a bit breathy, isn’t it? This is the magazine of Auberon Waugh and Charles Moore. It’s now reading more like the diary of an over-excited middle-aged man who has just discovered the internet. Call it satire if you like. I’d question your judgement. Satire is supposed to be about something.

This is about one thing: the internal sexual narrative of the author(s). Issue after issue, the same itch. A third character in the same slot wakes up in the aftermath of a chemsex party in a Travelodge and ‘trips over a sleeping shadow security minister.’ In another instalment Helen boards a sex cruise and finds ‘a former Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer lying prone and greased’ while a man in a Venetian mask ‘smacks him on the hindquarters with a cricket bat’.

Then there’s the choking during sex, which comes up more than once. Hilda frets that young men spend ‘hours and hours every day watching videos of women being slapped and choked’. Helen, to her daughter: ‘I hear girls your age can only do it when some chap’s strangling you.’

None of it is even remotely amusing, and it is packed full of chummy references and hat tips to Gove’s circle. Is Charles Moore happy with this? Are the staff at The Spectator happy with this? I’m told they aren’t. There have been complaints, outrage, and frantic investigations to discover the true identity, or identities, of the birther of this rot. These investigations have left the dwindling complement of real journalists in the place convinced the author is either Gove or people close to him.

We asked the Spectator, and Gove, who is behind the columns, and whether the editor has a hand in penning them. Neither answered. It doesn’t really matter. Gove puts them in the magazine Paul Marshall bought him, and I’m told that, when one is proffered, inclusion in the next edition is a three-line whip.

Full disclosure: I have always found Gove creepy. He seems to be in a perpetual state of mild perspiration, with a permanently damp top lip. I don’t know why this bothers me but it always has. I shook his hand once at a campaign event during the 2010 election when I was a field producer at ITN: it was the cold hand of a dead man, to go with his dead eyes, and my nervous system has never recovered.

Here’s another creepy story about Gove.

In December 1993 he was a 26-year-old BBC journalist, a former president of the Oxford Union, invited to speak at the Cambridge Union by its student president, Lucy Frazer, who was then 21. The motion was ‘This house prefers a woman on top’, so nobody expected a seminar. But a bawdy motion is a licence to be filthy about the motion.

Gove decided to make the smut about Frazer. He stood up at Frazer’s own debate, as her guest, and turned the 21-year-old who had invited him into the evening’s sex object, for the entertainment of a chamber full of braying Pitt Club Hooray Henries. She was ‘actually capable of tempting me into bed with her’, opined the future Education Secretary. She had a ‘preference for peach-flavoured condoms’. She had, he implied, been passed round an entire college rugby club.

The two never had a relationship, as the Independent established when the recordings surfaced in 2021. None of Gove’s ‘banter’ needed to be true though. A sex-based power play in that chamber, that night, was what it was. The tale says a lot about the attitude of Gove, and Oxbridge, to women, whatever the public noises. And it tells you that Gove understands something quite sophisticated: that women at this level of society can be tacitly bullied and controlled by talking about their sexual behaviour - or even by implying that you might. Men, too (though the calculation for them is different). In a corrupt King’s feudal court, what you know about people’s sexual predilections is infinitely more valuable than what you know about their politics.

Frazer went on to become a QC, an MP and, in 2022, Gove’s junior housing minister. Women don’t get that stuff in modern Britain by making a fuss about the sexual innuendo that drizzles from the mouths of powerful men. I wouldn’t want my daughters to go through that at 21, though.

You might find this one less creepy. I don’t. In April, on BBC Radio 4’s Matt Forde Focus Group, Gove was asked whether his admiration for the Home Secretary was political or personal. ‘Both,’ he said. She was ‘gorgeous’. He had a crush. And if she ever got hold of his browsing history, he said, she’d find him typing in ‘Shabana Mahmood images’. Since we don’t let innuendo slide on this channel: he’s implying, on a BBC podcast, that he masturbates over pictures of the Home Secretary. That’s the Lucy Frazer/Cambridge Union trick again, thirty years on - take a woman with the power in the room, make her a sex object in public, and force her to smile through it. British women at high levels of public life have been suffering this sort of shit since they were allowed through the door. For a Muslim woman with roots in working-class Pakistani Birmingham there are culturally specific reasons it lands much harder. Gove knows all that. That’s why he said it.

Hilda and Helen, the Cambridge Union, ‘images’ of the Home Secretary and his insinuated enjoyment of them while he is home alone. English is wonderful, and there is a word for this conduct: lubricious. It means lewd, leering, and faintly oily, just like a damp top lip. You’ll find it all over his magazine and all over his public persona, and, again, I wouldn’t want it aimed at my daughters.

The smut about Shabana Mahmood was casually dropped unchallenged on a BBC podcast, naturally. The BBC is like family to Michael Gove. He worked there himself in the early 1990s and has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with its so-called political journalists ever since.

The Daily Mail was family in the literal sense: for twenty years he was married to its controversial columnist, Sarah Vine. In her world a marriage is a contacts book and nobody asks too many questions because everyone at the dinner party has something to lose. This is the chattering class we met earlier, ranting about cocaine use with a rolled-up tenner up its hooter - all chatter, no conscience.

But it was Sir Paul Marshall who gave this lot the world’s oldest English language weekly to play with. So what of Sir Paul, this knight of the realm who goes round buying publications for his mates like rounds of beer? He is one of a new breed: the hedge-funders and bitcoiners turned kingmakers who have sprung up across the dying body of Britain like a particularly virulent, well-golfed strain of athlete’s foot. He co-founded a hedge fund called Marshall Wace in 1997 which now manages more than $80 billion, and his politics have bounced around the rainbow. To start with he was a yellow Liberal Democrat, co-editing The Orange Book, but by the end of the coalition it was blue all the way. As one former Lib Dem MP told the London Review of Books, ‘he was a Gove man.’ Will he get to red, green and violet? Who knows. He is a hedger, let’s not forget.

The blue-and-yellow years were good to both men, and they worked hand in glove. Gove’s academies programme was kind to Marshall’s Ark schools, and in 2013 Gove made him lead non-executive director at the Department for Education. A knighthood in 2016, and £100,000 to Vote Leave.

Then he went shopping for media: UnHerd, which he founded in 2017; GB News, which he co-owns alongside Legatum (a private investment firm run out of Dubai) and, in 2024, the Spectator, for £100 million. Andrew Neil, its chairman, resigned the same day, with immediate effect. He said he could not tell whether the new owners would ‘have the same reverence for editorial independence’. It was the second time Neil had walked out on a Marshall venture: in September 2021, three months after GB News went on air, he quit as its founding chairman.

Can you see it yet? No? I’ll carry on.

I’ve just described the Gove/Marshall media axis in a nutshell and this month it ground into action, fucked up and the mask slipped.

On 10 October news broke that an Oxford academic and Spectator columnist called Lola Salem had been charged in May with a serious criminal offence and suspended by Oriel College in June. She denies the charges.

First mention of the charge in any media we can find was a post on the Telegraph website at 7am sharp written by one of its associate editors and a veteran of its investigation team, Gordon Rayner.

GB News and The Daily Mail picked it up the same day. These were all basic articles, and GB News managed to promote her to professor and get the trial date wrong. Then the story sort of… un-broke. The articles posted by GB News, The Telegraph and the Mail disappeared. The BBC posted something about it on the 12th, which has stayed up.

I had never heard of Salem. An article posted by Richard Eden - the Mail’s diary editor - on 2 October, eight days before the charge was reported, told me she and Gove had been in a relationship for two years and parted ‘some time ago’. Eden said Gove had ‘moved out of the west London flat they shared’, and that ‘all parties have been tight-lipped about the reasons’. The alleged offences Salem is charged with predate her relationship with Gove.

As for the Spectator: on 9 October, the day before Rayner broke the news, the magazine’s culture section, Spectator Life, published one of Salem’s essays. It has since been deleted, along with her author page, without a note. On 12 October she republished it on her own Substack, saying the Spectator version had ‘mysteriously vanished’.

Now, it’s fun to speculate about how this was all managed - who rang whom, who pinged whom on WhatsApp, which lawyer called which editor. I have my theories; you’ll have yours, but that’s a parlour game. It’s glaringly obvious that it was managed, and you don’t need anyone’s phone records to show it. You just need the dates. She was charged some four months before the split was publicised. The split was in the papers eight days before the charge was. The Telegraph broke the story and GB News followed; both then dropped it altogether. The Mail ran it, dropped it, and came back three days later with Gove’s name and Gove’s line. Who cares who pinged whom? You can see what they did. We’ve asked all of them about it. Sir Paul Marshall’s PR firm, Boscobel & Partners, replied: ‘We will not be commenting.’ The only other response came from Gordon Rayner, who told me he had sent it on to the Telegraph’s lawyers. They’ve not been in touch. This looks to us like a managed attempt, by media outlets close to Gove, to control the release of his connection to this story - one that went sideways once outsiders joined the dots. That’s how he and his chums have played the game for decades and I’m afraid they do see it as a game. As Lord Acton said, power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Can you see it yet? No? I’ll carry on.

One of my favourite Gordon Rayner pieces is his 2021 profile of the mysterious Mr Smith. That’s Dougie Smith, a weird Tory enforcer who has been hanging around Westminster like a fart in a lift for decades, whilst nobody seems to want to commit to who he is or what he’s doing there. Rayner’s 2021 portrait remains the definitive record - and a remarkable read.

Every party has a guest list, right? What Rayner seems to be telling us is that the keeper of the Conservative Party’s is Dougie Smith. He has no official title, and his ‘precise job is a mystery even to Cabinet ministers’, Rayner wrote, but ‘almost no one gets selected as a Tory candidate, or gets a Government job, without Smith’s say-so’. A former ministerial adviser said: ‘If you want a senior job in Government the first question is, “Is Dougie happy with you?”’ Smith has been likened to the Wolf in Pulp Fiction, the fixer who makes problems go away - though where the Wolf used calm authority, Rayner wrote, ‘Smith uses another tactic: fear.’ And when Cameron gave way to May in 2016, Smith ‘attached himself to Michael Gove, acting as Gove’s go-between with No 10’.

Dougie Smith: ran high end sex parties around the turn of the millenium then moved seamlessly into a shadowy, unaccountable ‘fixer’ type role at the heart of Cameron’s government that has been compared to the character of Winston Wolf in Pulp Fiction, who is an actual gangster. All very normal

Around the turn of the millenium Smith was into a different type of guest list and a different kind of party. In the early 2000s, Rayner reported, he ran Fever Parties, which ‘advertised exclusive orgies for swingers in upmarket London locations’. Guests were ‘carefully vetted’. Rayner describes this as ‘a seedier precursor of his role weeding out unsuitable candidates for a rather different kind of party.’ Seedier than Westminster politics? I think that’s doing swingers a disservice. They are infinitely more at ease with themselves than the average denizen of Whitehall. The important point, though, is this: it would have been impossible to vet these people without writing their names down on a list.

Nadine Dorries, in her book The Plot, put Smith at the heart of a cabal she called ‘The Movement’, alongside Dominic Cummings and Michael Gove - three men, she said, ‘in cahoots’. Gove’s people dismissed her as ‘a very talented best-selling fiction author’. There is no doubt about that. But not everything Ms Dorries writes is fiction and she was in the House of Commons for a long, long time. Remember what I said about the court: what you know about people’s bedrooms is worth infinitely more than what you know about their politics. The guy ran sex parties on the side while working closely with the Tory modernisers and then spent the next two decades at the heart of government, never elected, his presence largely unexplained.

Cameron’s kingmaker - and keeper of a guest list that some people, you’d imagine, would do almost anything to keep out of print.

Some Medieval guys having a jolly good feast away from the great unwashed

So where are we? Imagine, if you will, a draughty medieval feasting hall, with walls a fathom thick, smoke-blackened braces holding up the rafters and a great log fire crackling at one end. Tapestries hang from the walls; great Irish wolfhounds, drowsy from a long day’s running down the stag alongside their masters, lie stretched at the hearth, gnawing on the bones discarded from the feast.

The room is full. Ambitious courtiers not long arrived, anxious to prove their fealty to the king, mingle with those of longer service. Deals are done, money moves, alliances are made and broken. Scores are kept and grudges are borne. The door stays shut. They jostle and jockey for position, and are swift to knife each other when there is only one seat at the table, and two behinds. The servants clean the blood, and the party goes on. Courtesans both male and female move freely among them, servicing their lust when asked, quietly remembering everything that is said.

Charles III squats on a throne in his ermine, crown and assorted regalia shining in the light from beeswax candles which fill the air with their sweet honey aroma. A feast of roasted swan is spread before the King, paid for by his people, but largely left untouched: his attention is on the large chests of gold that have been carried in from the coast, where the wind turns the King’s great mills out at sea. Smaller, heavier chests arrive from the north, filled with the rents of Lancaster and the goods of those who died without an heir. He counts it with his sausage fingers, and rarely looks up.

A harpist plucks to nobody, his plaintive attempts to bring beauty to this room crushed beneath the babble of hard voices made from cold ambition; jugglers and jesters caper in the throng, an amusing yet occasional distraction from these people’s sick, unrelenting need for self-advancement. The Right Honourable Sir Tony Blair KG drops in from time to time, draped in the finery from yet another plundered foreign land. He makes the case - again - for digital ID. King Charles nods impatiently and snaps his sausage fingers at a minion. ‘I thought we were supposed to be sorting this out?’ he says.

The Right Honourable Ed Miliband MP rocks in a straitjacket, banging his head gently against the chimney breast murmuring ‘clean energy superpower’, over and over again. ‘Tell him he can shut the fuck up about that now,’ The King growls. ‘We leased the bloody seabed and the loot’s all in the bank.’

Lord Mandelson of Foy lounges on a chaise longue in a robe of fine cloth, a couple of handsome broad shouldered lads beside him, laughing at his jokes and occasionally feeding him a grape. The mead and ale flow. Comely wenches move among the company with piles of cocaine on silver trays.

‘I thought we got rid of him? The Epstein thing?’ Someone whispers of Mandelson.

‘They let him in the back door, on the quiet,’ his fellow answers. ‘The King was worried that he knows too much.’

Tom Harwood, Eamonn Holmes, Gordon Rayner, Richard Eden and a few other chaps in grey from the Daily Mail and the BBC stand at the window, their backs to the room, shouting tidings to the crowd gathered beneath in authoritative voices.

Sir Paul Marshall works the room quietly in a heavy gown of rich dark velvet, a moneylender’s chain across his shoulders. He shakes hands with all, dispensing a purse of coins here and there, jotting notes in the ledger he carries, always, under his arm. When Harwood and Holmes run out of words he tucks a few groats in their doublets, and they duly start up their dirge again. Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton sits in the corner with the Right Honourable Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and The Right Honourable George Osborne, shooting dice.

The Right Honourable Andrew Burnham enters and slams and locks the door behind him, his face bruised and beaten, as though he’d been set upon by robbers on his way to the castle. Everyone looks at him. ‘Ale!’ he gasps. ‘For the love of god, ale! Those bastards are giving me a hard time.’

‘Forsooth, you’ve only been at it a few months,’ Sir Tony and Lord Cameron chortle to each other. ‘You wanted the job, new boy. Rest assured, get through it and riches unforeseen will be yours! Added to which, you will have earned a favour form your liege lord, the noble King.’ King Charles farts as though in agreement, and everybody bows.

The swell of voices in the square grows louder. The King stands, grabs Burnham by the nape and belt and launches him bodily through the window into the arms of the baying crowd below. ‘Keep those peasants quiet, man,’ he grumbles. ‘They are disturbing one’s counting with their whingeing.’ Lord Young of Acton sits on a low stool near the door. He has the look of a man who speaks his mind. In fact he has a sign bearing the legend ‘I SPEAK MY MIND’ hung around his neck on a piece of string. He also has the look, though, of a man who would like to be invited back next week and knows speaking his mind might get the stout oak door slammed in his face. Generally he speaks when spoken to, in this particular room.

The Commoner All in Black, Mr Dougie Smith, seems everywhere - yet at the same time nowhere - his list tucked in his breeches, the top peeping out so it can just be seen. Everyone has forgotten what names are on it, but everyone agrees he is the keeper of the list. He comes and goes as he pleases.

Lord Gove of Torry seems to float, rather than walk, amongst the gathered company, in a long gown of deep claret, buttoned at the neck and falling to the floor. His hands stay clasped inside the wide sleeves, one of which conceals a dagger. He knows all, sees all, and when he leans to whisper in the King’s ear, he is heard. He huddles in the corner with Mr Smith. He lets others see them huddle. With soft slippers on his feet he makes very little sound when he floats across the rushes. His eyes stay still; that never changes. Whether he is talking to the Telegraph, the diary or the King, his eyes are still, and he does not raise his voice. His top lip shimmers in the torchlight.

Can you see it yet?

Please tell me you can see it.

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If you enjoyed this article please read Bitter Down The Crossing.. It’s the history of Manchester United and Manchester City, told as a children’s parable.